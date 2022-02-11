“That move was exactly like Michael Jordan against the Knicks”: Stephen Curry pulled up the 1991 Bulls GOAT’s hesi move while sending Julius Randle to the floor

During the dying minutes of the Warriors-Knicks, Stephen Curry drops Julius Randle as he impersonates Michael Jordan’s iconic 1991 spin move against Patrick Ewing and co.

After going on a 9-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors lost back-to-back games, against the Jazz and the Knicks. Stephen Curry scored 35 points, dished out 10 assists while knocking down 5 three-pointers, but was eclipsed by Julius Randle’s 28-point near triple-double as the Knicks won the action-packed thriller by merely 2 points.

Despite suffering a tough loss, it was Chef Curry who blew up on social media for one of his highlight plays. Late in the fourth quarter, Steph managed to replicate the iconic Michael Jordan 1991 hesi move, faking out the defenders and leaving Julius on the floor.

Here, have a look at the play.

Stephen Curry breaks Julius Randle’s ankles and scores 🔥pic.twitter.com/KxH3txX5T8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 11, 2022

NBA Twitter draw comparisons between Michael Jordan’s iconic move and the one of Stephen Curry

As soon as Curry sent Randle to the floor, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. While many lauded the Baby-Faced Assassin for his shifty handles, there were several who compared it to MJ’s iconic 1991 play.

Steph just pulled the 1991 Michael Jordan hesi move on the Knicks against the Knicks pic.twitter.com/fsE2w8QdnB — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 11, 2022

Steph dropped Randle unlike MJ but MJ posterized Ewing. Call it a draw lol — Pat (@pbradleyFit) February 11, 2022

Unlike MJ, Steph had a wide-open look to the rim. However, we are sure that if there was a man guarding the paint, Steph would’ve still managed to finish this highlight play with a bucket.