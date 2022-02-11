“The Raptors showed me nothing but unconditional love, and I don’t wanna be anywhere else”: Gary Trent Jr shows his appreciation to the Canadian franchise after putting up a 42-point performance

Gary Trent Jr had a remarkable performance in the Raps’ 139-120 win over the Rockets, recording 42 points, 4 assists, and 5 steals.

Gary Trent Jr has been in outstanding form lately, to say the least. The Raptors guard has elevated his game to a different level altogether and is finally playing to his true potential. Going on a 5-game 30+ points performance earlier this past month, GTJ was somewhat silent in the past 4 games. After a series of low-scoring games, the former Duke Blue Devil exploded for his best performance of the season.

A few hours after the chaotic trade deadline, the 23-year-old youngster put up 42 points, 4 assists, and 5 steals with a 15-26 FG and 6-13 3Pt-FG. His season-high 42-point outing, along with Pascal Siakam’s 30-point performance, helped the Raptors to grab a huge 19-point win against the Rockets.

After the performance, Gary was appreciative of the Raptors franchise for showing him love during his time with the team. The 6-foot-5 combo-guard spoke:

“They brought me in with open arms, they showed me nothing but unconditional love, no matter how I’m playing, and I don’t wanna be anywhere else.”

Gary Trent Jr becomes only the 10th player in NBA history with 40+ points, 5+ steals, 5+ threes in a game

With his incredible production against the Rockets, Trent Jr joins the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, James Harden, and many others as only the 10th player in NBA history with 40+ points, 5+ steals, 5+ threes in a game.

Gary Trent Jr tonight: 42 PTS

5 STL

15-26 FG

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions.

Blazers traded this man for Powell who isn’t on the team anymore 😭 — back to back SZN 🦌 (@WucksInSix) February 11, 2022

Gary Trent Jr. *almost* ties his career-high. What a special night for him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cdWWvY4Zhc — Libaan Osman (@libaanstar1) February 11, 2022

Let’s just let Gary Trent Jr take all the shots — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 11, 2022

Keep Gary Trent Jr. forever. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 11, 2022

The Raptors are now on an 8-game winning streak with 9 victories in the last 10 contests. During this span, Gary has been putting up a solid 27.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 2.4 steals shooting 49% from the field as well as beyond the arc. The franchise will hope this is the rise of a future All-Star and not just a sudden outbreak that might die out soon.