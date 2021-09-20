“That sure doesn’t look like a Kevin Durant picture”: NBA Twitter reacts as Magic Johnson calls LeBron James the best player in the NBA currently

NBA Twitter cannot contain their reactions as Magic Johnson puts up a photo with LeBron James, calls him the greatest player in the league

There has been a lot of debate and discussion as the NBA season approaches. A lot of people and agencies are coming up with their early predictions for the upcoming season. While most of the things on their lists are standard stuff, that we can all expect, there have been a few shockers too.

Quite a few lists have left out LeBron James as a top 3 or top 5 candidate for MVP the upcoming season, discrediting the King for his work. I mean, sure, LeBron James is entering his 19th season, but one must always look at the things he achieved in his first 18 seasons. LBJ is an 18x NBA All-Star, 4x NBA Champion, 4x MVP, 4x Finals MVP. To discredit that man, is to just add fuel to his fire to be better.

NBA Twitter reacts to Magic Johnson’s latest tweet with LeBron James

Magic Johnson has always been an outspoken advocate for LeBron James. Recently, Magic Johnson and LeBron James attended the LA Chargers game together. There, Magic uploaded a photo with LBJ on his Twitter. The photo was captioned, “Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today.”

Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/d3SpPMH9mC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2021

The caption sure raised a lot of eyebrows, and NBA Twitter reacted accordingly to the same. There were a lot of Kevin Durant comparisons in the replies.

That’s not Kevin Durant in that picture — Tim Brown (@The1TimBrown) September 19, 2021

Why you put the word “today”?🤷‍♂️🍻 — wowie bacs (@wowiebacs) September 19, 2021

not even currently top 5 buddy — MLBango Burner 🍻⚾ (@BangoBurner) September 19, 2021

Greatest player in the game today ?Hmmmmm🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9Vgw3GHiq — Amath Ndiaye (@hersent) September 19, 2021

Notice how he said TODAY and not the GOAT, he knows MJ is the all time sheriff! — Jeff 🇺🇸 (@HockeyTown_19) September 19, 2021

LeBron James is certainly a Top 5 player in the league currently, but calling him the greatest current player? That’s stretching it a little too much.

We’ll see whether Magic was correct, or whether analysts like Skip Bayless prove themselves right, when the season starts.