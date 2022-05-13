“That team winning the championship, that’s the Golden State Warriors we’re talking about”: Patrick Beverley on Steph Curry and his crew’s blowout loss against Grizzlies

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley has no doubts about the Warriors winning the chip this year, despite having a blowout loss against the Grizzlies in Game Five.

It was a humiliating night for Dub Nation on Wednesday, who suffered an embarrassing loss against a Grizzlies team without their superstar player Ja Morant. The Memphis led by as much as 55-points in the 3rd quarter, threatening the biggest blowouts in playoff history.

Filling in for head coach Steve Kerr, Mike Brown couldn’t get the job done for the first time as the playoff head coach. The newly appointed Sacramento Kings coach would land the first L in his faultless playoff resume as GSW’s head coach. Brown currently stands at 12-1 in his postseason stint with the Dubs.

Under coach Brown, the Bay Area team had 22-turnovers in Game Five and were outrebounded 55-37 by the Grizzlies. The Grizz defeated the Warriors 134-95, with combined efforts from its starters. The 39-point loss was the fifth largest playoff loss in franchise history.

Nevertheless, T-Wolves guard Patrick Beverley is not only confident about the Warriors defeating the Grizzlies but also winning the championship.

Patrick Beverley has faith in the Warriors winning the chip.

Beverley has his share of playoff encounters with the Warriors in both Houston and LA. Unfortunately, Pat Bev suffered elimination at the hands of the Dubs in both cases. Thus he is aware of the well-oiled system that Steve Kerr and his men have designed.

Known as the defensive pest, the former Clippers guard did get the better of superstars like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at times. The first round in the 2019 playoffs being the ideal example, where the Clippers were about to cause one of the biggest upsets in league history.

It took a Warriors team boasting the likes of Durant, Curry, Thompson, and Green six games to beat the inexperienced Clippers. Having witnessed it closely, Beverley is aware of the fact that Golden State knows how to figure out ways to win games.

Pat Bev after the Warriors blowout loss: “That team winning the championship.. That’s the Golden State Warriors we’re talking about.” (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/JQN5HM6hjD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 12, 2022

Currently, up 3-2, the Warriors are treading on a thin line and cannot afford to take the Grizzlies for granted with Game Six at the Chase Center. There is no one better than the Dubs to know the pain of blowing a 3-1 lead.

While the Dubs continue to be a majority favorite, it will be interesting to see if they get the predicted success playing small ball.