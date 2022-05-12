“Stephen Curry, whoop the trick got y’all a**es whooped!”: Ja Morant has a blast on the sidelines as Grizzlies blowout Warriors 134-95, force Game 6

Ja Morant trolls Stephen Curry for his ‘Whoop that trick’ comment as Grizzlies beat Warriors by 39 points at home

The Golden State Warriors were on the road for Game 5 tonight. With the series heading back to Memphis, the Warriors were feeling good about themselves. Having won Games 3 and 4 at home, the Dubs wanted to come in and hand the Grizzlies a gentlemen’s sweep.

Before the game, Stephen Curry shared that the game plan was to ‘Whoop That Trick’.

What’s the Warriors’ game plan for their close out game in Memphis tonight? Stephen Curry had a simple answer: pic.twitter.com/fgpSkzypsR — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 11, 2022

The game didn’t go according to plan for the Warriors. Memphis took care of their homecourt, and Ja Morant was loving it from the sidelines. The home team at one point held a 55-point lead and ended up winning the game with a 39-point margin. Ja Morant, who has been sidelined due to a knee injury, loved every moment.

Ja Morant trolls Stephen Curry and the Warriors, claims Grizzlies in 7

Even though Ja isn’t out on the floor with his team, he’s still with them as a strong presence on the bench. The 22-year-old had a blast tonight, trolling the Warriors at every chance he got.

Ja is loving it 😂 pic.twitter.com/yWnBIYti2I — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2022

Ja even reacted to Steph’s ‘whoop that trick’ comment.

After the game ended, Ja barged in on the on-court interview and yelled, Grizz in 7!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WarriorsTalk (@warriorstalk)

Well, have to admit, Ja and his men deserve to celebrate tonight. They managed to hold off, nay, dominate a Warriors team that came to finish the job. However, this cockiness might come back to bite them, as the series is headed to San Francisco again for Game 6, where the Warriors have remained unbeaten in these playoffs so far.

Let’s see if Ja is so chirpy in San Fran as well.