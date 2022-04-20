Basketball

“That was god disguised as Michael Jordan”: When Larry Bird could not help but admire Black Jesus’s record breaking performance in the TD Garden

"That was god disguised as Michael Jordan": When Larry Bird could not help but admire Black Jesus's record breaking performance in the TD Garden
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Kyrie Irving donated $200 to a homeless man, and the league fined him $50K": Nets' superstar was fined by the NBA for obscene gestures and profanity
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"That was god disguised as Michael Jordan": When Larry Bird could not help but admire Black Jesus's record breaking performance in the TD Garden
“That was god disguised as Michael Jordan”: When Larry Bird could not help but admire Black Jesus’s record breaking performance in the TD Garden

Michael Jordan stunned the Boston crowd in the 1986 playoffs – his effort was still…