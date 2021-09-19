Basketball

“That was the funniest day on NBA Twitter”: Blake Griffin comments on DeAndre Jordan and his 2015 free agency saga, including Chris Broussard’s ‘Beggin thru texts’ tweet

"That was the funniest day on NBA Twitter": Blake Griffin comments on DeAndre Jordan and his 2015 free agency saga, including Chris Broussard's 'Beggin thru texts' tweet
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Come here Kevin Durant, I just wanna ask you a question!": Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shares hilarious LeBron James meme as Lakers legend advertises his new blog on sport stories
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts