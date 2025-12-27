“That Was Wild”: Victor Wembanyama Surprised by Dylan Harper’s Dunking Skills During Christmas Win vs. OKC

The San Antonio Spurs delivered a statement win on Christmas Day, brushing aside the Oklahoma City Thunder 117–102. Victor Wembanyama was the centerpiece of the victory, scoring 19 points while controlling the game on both ends of the floor. However, the Frenchman himself was left in awe of his rookie teammate’s performance on the night.

Advertisement

It’s the third time in ten days that San Antonio has laid out the defending champs, changing the entire landscape of the West. While the Thunder will most certainly still finish as a top seed, their march for a history-making 73-win season is most likely off the table.

One moment in the game saw Wembanyama rise for a jump shot, only to audible at the last second and dish it off to Dylan Harper, who finished the play by jamming it down with a vicious double-pump, a move that became a staple throughout the game.

After the game, during an interview that also featured Harper, the reporter asked Wembanyama whether he felt his height made him a better lob passer than anything else.

“Yeah, for sure,” answered the 21-year-old sensation, who sounded like he didn’t care too much for the question.

When the play in question came up, the interviewer asked whether Wembanyama knew he was going to throw the pass or if it was a spur-of-the-moment decision. “I didn’t, but I don’t have to choose until very late, so it’s all good,” he responded, once again sounding slightly annoyed.

The focus then shifted to Harper, who complimented his lanky teammate by pointing out his height advantage. “He sees over everyone. Great pass, though,” Harper said, highlighting the playful camaraderie between the two, a dynamic that could make them even more dangerous as teammates when the pressure is on.

“But what I’m most impressed by in that action is the double-pump from Dylan. That was wild,” added Wemby, paying compliments to Harper’s athleticism, which led to the extraordinary dunk.

Dylan Harper and Victor Wembanyama had a moment after the recent win v OKC Harper gave Wemby gave each other credit for their skill set #NBA #porvida #sanantonio pic.twitter.com/cRMRVV44X1 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 26, 2025

Moments like that sequence perfectly capture why this Spurs team is becoming must-see television. Wembanyama does not need to dominate the scoring column to dictate the flow of a game, and Harper’s explosive athleticism gives San Antonio a constant edge when defenses overcommit.

The subtle reads, the trust, and the split-second decision-making are signs of a young core that is already playing beyond its years. On a stage as big as Christmas Day, those details matter just as much as the final score.

As the season moves forward, the Spurs have proven to be a legitimate problem for anyone in the West. Beating the defending champions three times with ease served as a warning to the rest of the league. With Wembanyama setting the tone and Harper thriving alongside him, San Antonio’s future is not just bright, it is arriving faster than anyone expected.