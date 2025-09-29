“That’ll Be Make or Break”: Steph Curry Speaks on Potential Distractions Regarding Jonathan Kuminga RFA Situation

Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) speaks with forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during a time out against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Media day has come around and the Golden State Warriors have yet to come to a resolution with Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old has been at a crossroads with the team regarding his future. Although he hasn’t completely ruled out returning to the Warriors, the organization hasn’t met his demands. Of course, this can serve as a distraction toward the rest of the team, but Stephen Curry has the right mindset to ensure complete focus.

If it were up to Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga would have a guaranteed roster spot by now. According to Brett Siegel, Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green have been lobbying for the Golden State Warriors to keep Kuminga. They understand how talented and pivotal the 6-foot-8 forward will be to their championship aspirations.

Unfortunately, Kuminga couldn’t care less. His main intention is to receive an opportunity to fully showcase his skills, and he believes the Warriors have hindered that progress. Kuminga does have evidence to support his claim. After having a breakout 2023-24 season, instead of receiving an increased role, Kuminga saw his minutes diminish.

It was clear once the Warriors traded for Butler that any dream of starting should be thrown out the window. Now, he is making his frustration felt. Kuminga wasn’t present for the Warriors’ media day. He is currently not under contract with the team and has until October 1 to pick up a $7.9 million qualifying offer, which neither side wants to happen.

Kuminga desires a player option in any deal he would potentially sign with the Warriors. He is also looking for a contract at least three years in length at $30 million annually. Golden State hasn’t been able to meet Kuminga at that level. Their best offer consists of a three-year deal worth $75.2 million with a team option on the third year.

Of course, everyone on the Warriors knew they would receive plenty of questions regarding Kuminga’s stalemate with the team. It won’t be easy to navigate this situation, but Stephen Curry knows how important it will be for the team to do so.

“He’s going to get asked questions. You’re asking questions,” Curry said during the Warriors’ media day. “But what happens when I leave this microphone, go into the locker room, and players talk. That’ll be make or break.”

Everyone on the Warriors roster understands Kuminga’s stance in this situation. Teams are very quick to disregard players if it means improving. As a result, Curry respects the process Kuminga has taken in his contract negotiations. However, there’s an expectation that Curry expects Kuminga to reach.

“When he’s here and ready to work, we expect him to be locked in,” Curry said.

Draymond Green spoke about the same as well. He claims Kuminga wants to sign with the Warriors. When asked if his contract situation would be a distraction, Draymond replied, “I don’t think anyone is winning a championship the first few days of practice.” Kuminga’s contract situation will be resolved sooner rather than later now, and Dray believes that wouldn’t affect the team chemistry at all.

Curry too remains confident that his teammate will be on the team once the Warriors begin the season on October 21. Only a few weeks remain before we find out the outcome of this long, drawn-out saga.