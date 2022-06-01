“Shaquille O’Neal opened an $80 million “Shaq Tower” and kept the penthouse for himself!”: When the Lakers legend debuted as a real estate mogul in Newark

Shaquille O’Neal loves giving back to his community and even providing for the rich ones! So Shaq opened a luxury tower in his home, Newark.

The Big Diesel is the iconic face of hundreds of commercials and he is the face of what it means to make it big in the NBA and business. Everyone in the league looks up to Shaq.

He owns a myriad of businesses and is a stakeholder in several companies including Google. Throughout his career has managed to make one right investment after the other.

Let’s just say Shaq is very good when it comes to putting the money in the right place. So when the Lakers legend decides to open up a luxury apartment building, you can bet it is going to be good!

Shaq opens up his luxury tower, 50 Rector Park, and instantly gets nicknamed “The Shaq Tower”!

If Shaq is opening up a luxury building, you know it will be filled to the brim. The 22-story apartment house has a gym, rooftop cabanas, amenities room, and grills for all its residents.

Additionally, there is a Whole Foods inside the building and a restaurant by Red Rooster Harlem’s Marcus Samuelsson. There are only 168 units, highlighting the fact that this complex will be exclusive.

Built through a partnership with Boraie Development, 50 Rector park or “Shaq Tower” is the first among many other projects in the pipeline.

Shaquille O’Neal plans to become a bonafide real-estate mogul. Next up is a 35-story apartment complex, which will cost approximately $150 million. It will be known as the “House that Shaq built”. Looks like Big Diesel’s name is working wonders for developers!

