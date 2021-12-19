“That’s how Christiana Barkley got her name”: Charles Barkley revealed that his daughter was named after one of his favorite hangout spots – a mall in Delaware

Christiana Barkley is an absolutely killer name – one I would’ve loved to have if I was a woman. But when Charles Barkley revealed the origin for it a few days back, she might not really have approved.

Charles Barkley is perhaps the single most well-known basketball personality outside of the court. This is a man who’s so universally beloved that he’s perhaps the only one who can get away with some of his jokes.

When the Chuckster takes to roasting someone, you can be damn sure his target is cowering for a hiding place. But when it’s his own daughter at the receiving end, and it’s her name at stake, the hilarity increases about a hundred-fold.

That is precisely what happened on the latest episode of The Steam Room.

Also Read – I don’t want to just stock pile money, I love being able to help people! Charles Barkley opens up about his philanthropic endeavors and why the Sixers legend likes to donate privately.

Charles Barkley explains how his daughter came to be given the name Christiana

The Chuckster drove us into hysterics earlier this year when he revealed the circumstances of his diet plan and why he’d been slimming down at the time – his daughter Christiana Barkley was getting married in a Jewish ceremony, and he was supposed to be carried around by the groom’s party.

Chuck added another story to the Christiana Barkley collection by letting us all know why he gave her that name. He gave us this information on an episode of The Steam Room podcast, in conversation with our beloved Ernie Johnson:

“Well, she’s named after a mall, in fairness – Christiana Mall in Delaware, that I always used to go by. That’s how she got her name, Christiana.”

Charles Barkley says he named his daughter after a mall in Delaware pic.twitter.com/AdJpFgoWjq — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) December 8, 2021

Ernie seemed to be stunned for the moment given how casually Chuck had revealed this piece of information. But Chuck, in his characteristic fashion, drove that point home by emphasizing how much he loves Christiana Mall!

Well, Christiana may or may not be surprised to know the origin of her name. She is, after all, Chuck’s daughter.

Also Read – Shaq Loaned Me $70K When I was Broke and Didn’t Want it Back! A 4-time NBA Champion remembers Shaquille O’Neal helping him with a substantial amount when he was in need.