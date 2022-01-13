“That’s how you do it, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown!”: Kendrick Perkins sends compliments Celtics stars’ way despite recent beef after incredible performance vs Pacers

Kendrick Perkins reacts as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score over 30 points in emphatic win vs Pacers

Have the Boston Celtics finally found their mojo?

After going through an abysmal run of losing 5 of 10 games, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have found a way to turn it around and lead this team to a 3-game win-streak.

Now, to bring some context here, two of these games have been against the Pacers, and the other one was against the faltering Knicks. However, the improvement in the team’s overall cohesiveness and the growth in their stars can’t be ignored and was even on full display in their most recent game.

Against Indiana, Jaylen Brown recorded an impressive 34 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists, while shooting 57.9% from the field, and 63.6% from beyond the arc. His partner, Jayson Tatum wasn’t far behind, grabbing 33 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks, while also shooting 57.9% from the field, and 44.4% from three.

It has certainly been a while since both these players were able to flex their muscles at the same time in a win, making it that much more of a welcome sight. And it seems that Kendrick Perkins certainly agrees.

Recently, the Celtics had to rely on Jaylen Brown to get the win, because Jayson Tatum had a bad shooting night. This was something that Kendrick Perkins took exception to, tweeting the following out.

Jaylen Brown completely took over this game with his first triple double of his career! Played a perfect game while Jayson Tatum went 6/14 from the field. They got the win tho! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 9, 2022

As we have written here, this sparked a back and forth between Tatum and the analyst on Twitter at the time. Which is why Big Perk’s reaction to the duo now will be that much more encouraging for Celtics fans.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kendrick Perkins cheers on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after magnificent win vs Pacers

With both these stars performing at the high level they’re capable of it’s no wonder the final score was 119-100 in their favor. And frankly, if they can consistently perform like this together, they could throw punches with just about any team in the NBA, something Perkins clearly wants to see, as he tweeted this out.

Jayson Tatum with a casual 33 piece spicy and Jaylen Brown with solid 34 piece Lemon Pepper style with the W! That’s all I’ve been asking for is for them to start dominating together the same damn time. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 13, 2022

Given their recent conversation, we’re not sure how Jayson Tatum will take this compliment. However, the fact of the matter is, Big Perk always speaks his mind, and never lies. With that in mind, it is pretty clear that he means what he says here. And as fans of the game, we only hope Tatum takes these words to heart and use them as motivation to perform at this level or even better, during the next game.

