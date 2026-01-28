“That’s IMPOSSIBLE”: LeBron James Stunned by Bill Belichick’s HOF Snub

Bill Belichick is easily the most accomplished professional football coach of all time. Dating back to the 80s, Bill was always a guru of the gridiron. He helped the New York Giants win two Super Bowls in the 1980s as their defensive coordinator, then led the New England Patriots on a dynastic run from 2000-2019 that will never be matched.

Altogether, Belichick has captured 8 Lombardi Trophies in his career. It’s a resume that should have cemented the 73-year-old as a first ballot inductee into the football Hall of Fame, as this was his first year of eligibility. But apparently, those immaculate accolades were not enough.

Belichick did not get the vote this year, and the sports world is losing their mind. That now includes the most famous NBA superstar, perhaps of all time. That’s right. LeBron James is flabbergasted that Big Bill did not get into the Hall of Fame on his first try. And he took to X to air his grievances.

“Man there’s no way I read that right! Right? Ain’t no WAY Bill Belichick ain’t 1st Ballot HOF!! That’s IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!” wrote The King. And honestly, he’s not wrong. Belichick’s lack of induction might be the biggest crime the voters have ever done.

Rumors are that Spygate and Deflategate were two potential reasons that kept Belichick from getting the unanimous 50 out of 50 votes. However, that is just hearsay and not confirmed. But it poses a bigger question. If Bill Belichick is not a first ballot Hall of Famer, then who is?

And it’s obviously not just LeBron who is losing it. Famed punter turned sports media sensation Pat McAfee can also not comprehend this madness. “Bill Belichick is officially not a first ballot Pro Football Hall Of Famer Bill Belichick.. Bill Belichick could be in conversations for Coach AND GM and he isn’t a first ballot Hall Of Famer in the PRO FOOTBALL Hall Of Fame,” wrote the former Colts player.

And these are just major sports figures who are saying this. A ton of fans have flooded social media questioning the Hall of Fame’s legitimacy. Regardless, whether it’s for petty reasons, personal reasons, or unfound reasons, it doesn’t seem like the legendary coach will have his name etched in the Halls just yet.

But in the same NFL season where Shedeur Sanders, who only played a handful of games and threw more INTs than TDs, gets a Pro Bowl Vote, the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters have etched their own names into infamy. Belichick will get the induction, but it’s just one of those sports atrocities that will keep you up at night, because it just doesn’t make any darn sense.

And LeBron, who is a huge football fan and a man who has his own legacy constantly debated on a second to second basis, saying something speaks volumes. The King is only The King because of his success. So when the most successful NBA superstar of all time aside from Michael Jordan preaches this, you know someone messed up badly.