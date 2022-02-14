“THAT’S JUST LOVE KD! I’M GONNA TELL EVERYONE KEVIN DURANT LIKED MY POST!”: Kanye West thanks the Slim Reaper for liking his post, gets excited about a rekindled friendship

Kanye West takes it to his Instagram to post and thank Kevin Durant for liking a post of his, gets emotional

NBA stars are widely popular in the American celebrity scene. Considering their popularity, the NBA players are no less than celebrities on their own as well. We have often heard or seen the players hang out with the celebrities and spend time together. Drake, for one, has been known to have ties with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and more.

Due to the NBA’s popularity, a lot of artists choose to include players and their teams in their music. We saw Giannis Antetokounmpo getting mentioned both by Kanye West in Donda, and Drake in Certified Lover Boy, after Milwaukee won the NBA title. Kevin Durant, being in his 15th season in the league, has been known to be friends with a lot of artists. Drake and KD run in close circles. Recently, Durant liked a post shared by Kanye West, which had the rapper all emotional.

Kanye West gets emotional after Kevin Durant likes his post

Kanye West and Kevin Durant go way back. Durant has always liked the rapper’s music, and has been in the audience for a lot of his performances. Back in 2016, when KD just joined the Warriors, he attended Ye’s concert at Oracle Arena. Last year, Durant was part of the group Ye gave Donda’s early access to. However, as of late, KD had been not too present on Ye’s Instagram, and that had been bothering West.

However, when Kanye posted this photo, KD liked it.

This made Kanye very emotional, and he didn’t take long to take a screenshot of the same, and thank KD.

There has been a lot of drama going around in Kanye’s life, and KD liking the post made him feel like he got a friend back. West has been constantly mocking Pete Davidson(who’s currently dating Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian). This has been creating a lot of noise around the rapper.

On the other hand, KD has been busy recovering from an MCL injury. He also has to now bond with his new teammates, and make sure his team is ready to make a playoff push once he returns.