“Ayesha Curry Really Stole Stephen Curry’s Golf Clothes”: Halloween 2022 Forced Warriors Star into Relinquishing a Part of His Attire

Stephen Curry has made it very well known that he has an affinity towards the sport of golf. Everything from investing in virtual reality golf to him being a character on the PGA 2K23 games, Curry’s ‘hobby is more than just that. He played it so much that his son, Canon, thought his father was a golfer and not a basketball player at one point.

Ayesha Curry on the other hand, has never been much of a golfer. She’s hosted a charity golf tournament alongside her husband in the past but has never shown a true inkling towards the sport like the 4x NBA champion.

However, this 2022 for Halloween, she was forced to dress up as none other than a golfer due to a couple logistical issues.

Ayesha Curry imitates her husband, Stephen Curry, for Halloween by stealing his golfing attire.

Stephen Curry has a particular wardrobe when it comes to taking to the green. A dull and loose fit poly shirt tucked into some trousers with a belt to go along with his Under Armor shoes is what Curry rocks for the most part.

Wife, Ayesha Curry, imitated this to a T (pun intended) for this year’s Halloween. She took to her Instagram story to saw that while her Bob Ross costume couldn’t make it in time, she most certainly could dress up as Steph.

However, she didn’t take inspiration from his regular Golden State Warriors attire, rather from what he wears when he golfs. The clothes identical to what he’s worn over the past and she even seemed to get his stance quite accurately.

Ayesha Curry really stole Stephen Curry’s golfing gear for Halloween 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JHHtt7sHSK — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) November 1, 2022

Who wore it better, Steph or Ayesha? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/asVzXdZB6v — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) November 1, 2022

What did the rest of the Curry family wear for Halloween?

Unfortunately for Stephen Curry fans, the Warriors didn’t have a game on the night of Halloween. This meant they couldn’t witness yet another iconic tunnel costume like the one he had in 2017 when he went as Jigsaw.

It’s not known what Steph wore for Halloween this year but his kids, Riley, Ryan, and Canon killed it this year.

The Curry kids Halloween costumes! 😍 pic.twitter.com/MhhLMadCDj — UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) November 1, 2022

