Basketball

“That’s not Stephen Curry’s role, who else is on the floor?”: Draymond Green clears the Warriors superstar of any responsibility for their defensive breakdowns of late

"That's not Stephen Curry's role, who else is on the floor?": Draymond Green clears the Warriors superstar of any responsibility for their defensive breakdowns of late
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
Wankhede stadium pitch report batting or bowling: Wankhede stadium pitch report for IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"That's not Stephen Curry's role, who else is on the floor?": Draymond Green clears the Warriors superstar of any responsibility for their defensive breakdowns of late
“That’s not Stephen Curry’s role, who else is on the floor?”: Draymond Green clears the Warriors superstar of any responsibility for their defensive breakdowns of late

Draymond Green says that he himself, rather than Stephen Curry, is responsible for the Warriors…