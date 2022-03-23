“That’s not Stephen Curry’s role, who else is on the floor?”: Draymond Green clears the Warriors superstar of any responsibility for their defensive breakdowns of late

Draymond Green says that he himself, rather than Stephen Curry, is responsible for the Warriors losing some close games of late.

There’s no doubting the fact that the Warriors are in for a rather rough end to this 2021-22 season. Stephen Curry seems to have been ruled out till almost the start of the playoffs with a sprained left foot ligament. Steph will be reevaluated in about 2 weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Golden State are also constantly missing their other star veterans. Draymond Green came back from an injury just 10 days back, while Klay Thompson and Iguodala are also regular features on the injury report.

This means that there is little cohesiveness, continuity, and consistency in terms of their rotations of late. It is no shock, therefore, that they’ve lost 6 of their last 10 games. They’re currently on a 3-game losing streak, taking Ls from the Celtics and the lowly Magic and Spurs.

Steve Kerr himself has been under more fire of late than any other time this season. He’s having a hard time adjusting to all of this flux with their roster situation and fitness. But he’s also been guilty of messing up his rotations when Steph was playing and was available.

All in all, where Golden State seemed to be running away with the title for a bit, during the start of the season, they seem like they’ll be heavily undermanned and out of practice heading into the playoffs.

Draymond Green takes the blame for the Warriors’ defensive struggles on himself

Speaking to his fans on his YouTube podcast with The Volume, Draymond Green revealed his frustrations with how things are going for the team at the current moment.

He blamed their struggles on how they’ve slipped up on the defensive end. While their offense was bound to suffer in the absence of Steph, their defense – their calling card to start the season off – has now fallen off significantly:

“I had no idea we’d lost 3 in a row. In saying that, I think – as you may have heard in your press conference after the Orlando Magic game – a large part of that is us getting punked.”

“I said that to my teammates, but what I didn’t say and what the reality is, is that falls on me. That’s my category, that’s where I excel. I have to be better at that.”

