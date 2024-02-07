“That’s Old and Out of Context”: Fan Calls Out Viral Twitter Post of Klay Thompson ‘Ignoring’ Stephen Curry

The ongoing struggles are now making things from bad to worse for Klay Thompson as the Golden State Warriors recently benched him against the Nets in the final minutes of the game. Many fans have now been of the opinion that the franchise and coaching staff have lost the trust in the player and the recent snub was just proof of it. Amidst all this, a post surrounding the shooting guard ignoring Stephen Curry went viral on X (formerly Twitter), sparking reactions from the viewers.

The clip had the 33-year-old initially kicking a chair at a Warriors coach while expressing his frustration during the game. “God damn,” he said before his Splash Brother confronted him, stating, “Come on. Let me talk to you”. Thompson outright disregarded the efforts of the 2x MVP as he refused to acknowledge the talisman’s words. Eventually, the 5x All-Star seemingly regained his composure after sitting down on the bench to understand the in-game instructions.

Interestingly, the incident occurred during their December clash against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona. During this match, Draymond Green infamously got ejected after a flagrant 2 foul on the hosts’ Jusuf Nurkic before the visitors faced a defeat. The instability throughout the game therefore made it difficult to comprehend the reason behind the 6ft 6″ guard’s reaction.

A member of the NBA Twitter community pointed out precisely that as he called out the uploader of the post. “That’s old and out of context. You Da Man Clay,” he wrote in the replies while voicing his opinion.

Circumstances such as this have continued to put the California-born in negative limelight since the start of the campaign. Playing through the last year of his contract, several outsiders have recommended the franchise utilize their 2011 draft pick as a tradeable asset. On top of it, his underperformance of 17.1 points per game while shooting a mere 37.1% from behind the arc has also raised concerns.

The majority of the fans voiced displeasure upon witnessing Klay Thompson

Despite the clip being nearly two months old, a section of NBA Twitter disliked the actions of the former All-Star guard. “Avoiding talking to Curry is insane,” one supporter mentioned upon viewing the entire instance.

Another pointed out Thompson’s inability to consistently control his emotions. “Klay always in his feelings,” the fan wrote while voicing his stance on the matter.

One more called out the two-way guard for his recent decline in performances, stating, “Klay is washed sadly, it’s time for him to accept it”.

The remarks collectively point toward the growing frustration around the shooting guard. As of now, the only logical solution seems to be a downgrade in his status within the roster for the betterment of both parties. The steep devaluation has been seemingly difficult for the player to digest as his emotions become an issue over time.