“That’s Why Pip Had Back Problems”: Shannon Sharpe Mocks Michael Jordan’s Son’s Lover Larsa Pippen For ‘S*x 4 Times’ Comment

Scottie Pippen and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen are one of the most talked about couples in the NBA community these days. Most of it is mostly because the mother of the Bulls’ legend’s children is dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan.

However, were are here today to talk about one of the NBA’s greatest players of all time, and arguably its best all-round player ever. Pippen gave his all whenever he set foot on the hardwood. And it was too difficult to stop him or get past him in his heyday.

Whenever Pippen was fit, it was his day, there were no ‘form’ issues with that man in his prime on either end of the floor. But his back nagged almost his entire career, and Shannon Sharpe might have the answer to why.

Shannon Sharpe derives the latest claim by Larsa Pippen could be the problem for Scottie Pippen’s back issues

Larsa Pippen has been dating other people for a while now, including Scottie’s former teammate’s son, with whom she has been exclusive for the past few months. However, like the last name, she is not planning to let the 6x NBA champion be free of her any time soon.

Larsa Pippen says she had sex 4 times a night for 23 years while married to Scottie Pippen 👀 pic.twitter.com/ouLux0AstQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 19, 2023

She shared an egregious story of Scottie and her having sex 4-times a night for 23 years while they were married.

That’s why Pip was plaqued with back problems during his career. My bck hurts from reading this. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/jehj6nPgYf — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 20, 2023

And the veteran Fox Sports analyst, Shannon Sharpe, believes it is the reason why the 8x All-Defensive First Team member had his back problems throughout his career.

It might not be true. Not talking about Larsa’s claim, that might be true alright, but Sharpe didn’t do the digging.

Sharpe might just be mocking Larsa because he is not precisely right

Pippen and Larsa became a thing in the mid-90s. It was long after the Bulls forward had divorced his first wife, Karen McCollum, in 1990. So, his lovemaking with Larsa couldn’t have been the case for him throwing his back off.

The man had those L3-L4 problems as early as his rookie, probably dating back to his college days. He even had surgery in 1988, right after his rookie season concluded.

Maybe it was Karen and him, where this concern started, or it could have been his high school lover, or perhaps, Sharpe is wrong. We might never get the answer to this interesting question.