“Stephen Curry told me he’ll throw me a lot of lob passes, and I gotta dunk them!”: Warriors’ James Wiseman discusses his chat with the Chef, his injury, and a possible G-League stint

Warriors’ sophomore James Wiseman discusses his return, discloses what Stephen Curry said to him during the OKC game

The Golden State Warriors have a lot of positive outlooks to start the 2021-22 NBA season. The Warriors are off to a flying 5-1 start to their season. They still have 6 games left on their homestand, where they’d like to improve their season record even further. The Dubs have an excellent bench, and they’re getting great contributions from a lot of players. Despite Stephen Curry having a slow shooting start, they’re still finding ways to win.

The icing on the cake for the Warriors is the injury update on James Wiseman. The 2020 lottery pick has been out since April 2021, after suffering a right meniscal tear. He has been cleared for full-team practices.

James Wiseman, who underwent surgery on April 15 to repair a right meniscal tear, has been cleared to participate in full team practices. A timetable for his return to game action has not been determined. pic.twitter.com/kZduEODpiT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 1, 2021

James Wiseman talks about his chat with Stephen Curry

On Saturday, the Warriors beat the Thunder 103-82 at home. During the game, there was a moment where Stephen Curry went and talked to James Wiseman. Today, after the practice, Wiseman revealed what Curry had said to him. Apparently, Curry had come over to discuss a Kevon Looney play. There was a time where Looney got the ball right under the basket, and the Thunder managed to foul him before he could go up for an attempt. Steph wants Wiseman to take such passes, and go straight up for the dunk.

Steph Curry went to the bench the other night for a specific conversation with James Wiseman. Curry wanted to discuss a play that will be a lob over the top to Wiseman, once he returns, instead of a bounce pass to Looney. Here’s video and Wiseman’s telling of it. pic.twitter.com/DDC6Fgb4ZT — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 1, 2021

There was also talk about how many lobs Wiseman would receive from Steph and Dray.

Wiseman discusses a possible G-League stint

Before James Wiseman makes his return to NBA basketball, he may take a trip to the G-League, and spend time with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

James Wiseman thinks some G-League reps could help him before an NBA return: “Of course. I’d like to go down there to get sharp physically, mentally.” pic.twitter.com/5gW5KYn33S — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 1, 2021

The youngster is ready for the idea and would like to go there to get sharper mentally and physically.

While there is no timeline for James’ return, seeing him this excited and cleared for practice is a good sign for all Dubs fans.