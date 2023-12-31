“THAT’S YOUR JOB”: ‘Infuriated’ Warriors Fans Call Out Steve Kerr for ‘Grit’ Comment After 17th Loss of the NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors faced their 17th loss of the NBA season following the recent 122-132 home defeat to the Dallas Mavericks. After the match, the team’s head coach, Steve Kerr, publicly commented on the roster’s grit while addressing the concerns. His statements infuriated the Dubs fans as they openly called him out for his words.

In the post-match conference, the 58-year-old candidly shed light on the problems within the squad following their third consecutive defeat. “We haven’t found that grit that every good team needs where you pull together and you just play for the group. We are not there yet and that’s a problem,” Coach Kerr highlighted. He further added, “Until this team really connects in a way that’s solely dedicated to winning each and every game, then we’re gonna be stuck in this place”.

https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater/status/1741312851846091205?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

His remarks carried an immense level of truth as the group had looked disjointed ever since it was assembled. The ongoing changes in the starting five have also cost the franchise as they rank 14th and 16th in offensive and defensive ratings respectively. Their shooting prowess has seen a decline too as they rank 25th out of 30 in field goal percentage and 14th in three-point percentage.

Amidst these worrying signs, the supporters have taken a stance against the head coach. One, in particular, hit back at Kerr for his comments, hinting at how ensuring the connectivity was his job to begin with. “MY GUY THAT’S YOUR JOB,” the fan declared.

https://twitter.com/formulawessi/status/1741313365694455825?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another outlined the same, displaying frustration with the 4x champion head coach’s statements. “That’s your job, Kerr. Come on!” he stated.

https://twitter.com/PazminoPeter/status/1741313846651027736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One more took it a step further, calling Kerr out for making excuses and sounding like a politician. The fan mentioned, “Dude is just pulling excuses out of his butt now. Just random crap each loss. He talks like a politician avoiding the obvious”.

https://twitter.com/joshfontanilla/status/1741318206457893330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The supporters were thus visibly angry with the justification provided by the leader of the team’s coaching unit. They wanted him to come forward and take accountability for the organization’s ongoing troubles. As the situation panned out differently after the match, the fanbase disliked the explanation for the head coach. Given the lack of any real improvement in the team itself, it is hard to blame them.

What’s next for Steve Kerr?

In the post-match conference, Stephen Curry addressed the roster issues after failing to name the team’s best possible starting five. “Any team that is a seriously competitive contender, a good team usually can answer that question. So, we have to get to that point, for sure, before it’s too late,” the Warriors talisman admitted.

https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1741328813311901739?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The team’s youngster, Brandin Podziemski, extended on the statements from Kerr as he expressed his thoughts after the game. he mentioned, “Off the court, we’re the closest friends probably of any team. Do a lot of stuff together. So it’s just on the court trying to find that balance of putting everything for the team”.

https://twitter.com/KNBR/status/1741318592577360001?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both the players added to the comments from their head coach as they aligned themselves with his remarks. So, the ball is now entirely on Coach Kerr’s court to figure things out for his team. With years of experience winning in the NBA, the supporters thus once again look forward to witnessing excellence from him.