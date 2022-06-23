“Ja Morant has to win something before the Warriors care!”: Klay Thompson’s father Mychal Thompson adds to need as sparks fly between Grizzlies and Warriors

Mychal Thompson is a two-time champion and knows a bit about winning in the NBA.

The former Laker was a former No.1 overall pick and enjoyed a solid NBA career in his 13 years in the league. Thompson won two championships with the Showtime Lakers playing backup to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

His legacy in winning basketball has been carried on by his son, Klay Thompson. Klay is a perennial all-star who has 4 championships and counting as part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

Also read: “I’m happy to see Klay Thompson be more like Magic Johnson to me!”: Dad, Mychal Thompson speaks on $55 million man acting more like legend and Kobe Bryant as veteran

The father-son duo is the only one in history to win two championships each in two consecutive seasons. They have cemented their place in history as arguably one of the greatest father-son duos in basketball.

However, it seems like championship pedigree isn’t the only thing they share. A common distaste to the young Memphis Grizzlies seems to be a common factor too.

On The Morning Roast, Mychal had a few words for the Grizzlies on the back of the Warriors brewing beef with them.

What did Mychal Thompson have to say about the Grizzlies?

With his son having kept the receipts and taken it out on Jaren Jackson Jr., it was Thompson Sr’s time to ignite the fire.

Mychal brushed aside the beef as just the Grizzlies being brash and young. He said that if it were to him, he would not even worry about them as they are yet to win anything substantial.

Mychal Thompson on the Grizzlies: “They’re young and they’re brash and they talk a lot of trash on social media. … Until the Grizzlies win something, I wouldn’t even worry about what they say.” (via @MorningRoast957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 23, 2022

According to Thompson, all the social media trash talk is worthless if not backed up by trophies. The Grizzlies after all, for all their recent talk, have never even been conference champions.

While the narrative of the upstarts making a rival out of the dynasty seems intriguing, it is pointless as Thompson Sr. puts across. Until the Grizzlies back their talk, there doesn’t seem to be enough to make of this rivalry.

With the Grizzlies taking steps in the right direction, it will certainly be interesting to see if the narrative changes in the upcoming years.

If they improve on their season, despite the lack of silverware, the Warriors and Thompson will have to take them seriously. After all, they did inflict the biggest defeat on the Warriors in this playoff run.

Is this a rivalry to look out for? Or is this just another foe who shall die out in the brightness of the Golden State dynasty? The 2022-23 season promises a lot in this narrative.

Also read: “Ja Morant is reaching EXTREMELY corny levels!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Grizzlies star’s and Warriors’ Draymond Green’s beef continues to sizzle