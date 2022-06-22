“Klay Thompson was crying on the Warriors bench a month before returning”: Steve Kerr details how Steph Curry and Draymond Green helped a despondent Klay return from his ACL and Achilles injury

Klay Thompson is now a four-time NBA Champion with his 2022 NBA Championship.

Hennything is possible, as Klay Thompson puts it. A few months taken away from his gruesome recovery run, Klay is back on top of the world as a world champion.

With the victory coming sweetest past a struggle, Klay has been living it up in the days following the Warriors fourth title in eight years. Social media has been filled with Klay’s ridiculous moments of celebration.

Also read: “Can’t wait to retweet what Jaren Jackson Jr. put out. What a freaking bum!”: Klay Thompson pulls out receipts as Warriors win their 4th Championship in 8 years

Klay Thompson played a crucial part in the Warrior’s title run. His stifling defense on Jaylen Brown was a key narrative in the NBA Finals. Klay also got the Warriors offense going with crucial big shots in the series against the Memphis Grizzlies too.

His return to play a key role was not something Warriors management or fans anticipated. Klay had suffered a torn ACL and ruptured his Achilles in consecutive seasons and hadn’t played an NBA minute since Game 6 of the 2019 Finals.

And it was a long and bruising recovery run. Klay went through serious emotional turmoil and Steve Kerr even reveals how Klay often wondered whether this was the end of his career.

What did Steve Kerr reveal about Klay’s recovery period?

Kerr, on The Lowe Post, revealed how devastated Klay was to be away from basketball. The Warriors head coach talks about how Klay broke down in tears in the Chase Center in December.

Kerr describes it vividly to talk about how after a home game with the crowd slowly dripping out, Klay just broke down around the bench with people watching him. Even being in the public eye couldn’t help Klay control his emotions.

Klay was always a student of the game who was extremely passionate about basketball. For him to be away for over two years not knowing if you can even return would have been hellish.

Kerr’s story reveals just how devastating it was for Thompson to be in the headspace he was in. To overcome the mental hurdle and make a return as a key contributor is a major W for Klay.

One of the most lovable NBA Players ever, Klay’s way back to the top has been a happy one for all NBA fans. (Except maybe, Grizzlies and Celtics fans right now, maybe)

May this splash brother make a splash for a few more seasons.

Also read: “Jordan Poole shows up rocking a Klay Thompson 2011 draft night shirt”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Warriors look to close things in Boston