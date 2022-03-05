Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs Philadelphia 76ers? Miami Heat release toe injury report ahead of matchup against Joel Embiid and co

Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the pivotal matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday night due to left toe irritation.

The Philadelphia 76ers are dangerously close to dethroning the Miami Heat from #1 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have been undefeated since James Harden suited up for them.

Miami on the other hand is dealing with a long list of injuries this week. Kyle Lowry is out once again due to personal reasons and his return is up in the air.

Although the Miami Heat had a close victory over Harden’s former team on Thursday it may not be the case against the Sixers if they’re not at their full capacity.

Also Read: “I’m Joel Embiid, Shaquille O’Neal was a freaking monster when he played”: The Sixers center believes he dominates the game in other ways unlike a physical specimen like The Diesel

Jimmy Butler questionable against Philadelphia 76ers

Head coach Eric Spoelstra made an ‘organizational decision’ to sideline Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker against Brooklyn Nets. In their absence, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo stepped up to ensure the win.

It was the second of a back-to-back. He didn’t want to aggravate the minor injuries that the key players suffered during the tightly packed schedule. The Heat have played over 5 games in the last seven days. It certainly looked like Jimmy Butler could use a break after the disastrous shooting night against Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), P.J. Tucker (left knee pain), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) are listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. 76ers. Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris remain out. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) March 4, 2022

Head Coach Spo revealed his reasoning behind sidelining two starters against Brooklyn Nets Thursday night,

“Look, this was an organizational decision really with the two of them. They’ve been grinding and working. They’re not long-term issues, but they can be if you don’t handle them immediately,” said Eric Spoelstra.

“I think they’ll really respond from today and tomorrow, and we’ll see where they are on Saturday. This was the decision that made the most sense for our organization, without a doubt.”

Jimmy Butler will be reevaluated on Saturday prior to the game a decision will be made accordingly. Knowing Butler, he will try his best to face the team that might replace them as the Eastern Conference top seed if they lose.

Also Read: “Dan Fagan used Dwight Howard to get me a max contract”: Chandler Parsons recalls how his agent got him a $94 million contract with the Houston Rockets by leveraging the legendary big-man