“From a nobody with the Lakers, to an MVP with the Wizards!”: Montrezl Harrell continues to impress, as he cracks the 6th spot in the updated 2021-22 MVP Tracker

Wizards’ big man Montrezl Harrell enters MVP conversation, continues to impress with his performance this season

The Washington Wizards are having an incredible start to their 2021-22 campaign. They’re on top of the Eastern Conference, with an impressive 8-3 record to show. Comparing it to the last season, the Wizards would be mighty impressed with themselves. Them trading Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harell, and KCP is paying off so far.

While Russell Westbrook is having his hot and cold streaks with the Lakers, the three players they got in exchange have been solid. Kuz has been averaging 14.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting almost 39% from deep. Montrezl Harrell has been putting up 18.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 64% from the field. KCP has been averaging 8.9 points.

One player who has gotten back to his own playing style and is impressive is Montrezl Harrell.

Montrezl Harrell enters MVP conversation for the 2021-22 season

Basketball Reference, a well-known basketball statistics, and insight page, recently used their algorithm and got the MVP standings for the season.

Updated MVP Tracker, via @bball_ref: 1.) Steph Curry

2.) Nikola Jokic

3.) Kevin Durant

4.) Jimmy Butler

5.) Rudy Gobert

6.) Montrezl Harrell

7.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

8.) DeMar DeRozan

9.) Chris Paul

10.) Zach LaVine — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 11, 2021

One name that took everyone by surprise was Montrezl Harrell.

While Harrell’s numbers may not match others on the list, his contributions to the Wizards’ success has been immense. Coming off of a season with the Lakers, where Harrell had little to no role, he’s back to looking like the 2019 Montrezl who won the 6th Man of the Year.

Harrell talked about his role with the Lakers, “I didn’t really get to be utilized how I wanted to be last year. I damn near felt like I had a season off.”

It is good to see Montrezl playing like himself, and making actual contributions in a team.