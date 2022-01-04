“The Clippers said I wasn’t a playmaker, so I had to set the tone tonight”: Patrick Beverley takes shot at his former team after lodging a 12-assist game against them

Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley takes a dig at his former employer’s LA Clippers after ending the night with a double-double.

Patrick Beverley has been far from a fan favourite over the years, but one cannot deny his impact on the defensive side of the ball. The miniature guard has been the defensive anchor for most of the teams he’s been on, including his former team, the LA Clippers.

So, it come as quite a surprise when Patrick Beverly was traded by the Clippers this offseason. They unexpectedly pulled the trigger on a trade that sent Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe. On arrival in Minnesota, he was expected to play second fiddle to D’Angelo Russell and help with his defensive deficiencies.

However, that hasn’t necessarily been this case this season. In fact, Beverley has taken on playmaking duties this season. The same was increasingly evident last night against the LA Clippers.

He had a game-high 12 assists on the night, leading the Timberwolves to a win over the Clippers. In the post-match interview, he had some harsh words for his previous employers. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Patrick Beverley takes a dig at his former team LA Clippers after notching an impressive 12 assists against them.

Patrick Beverley had an excellent game last night versus the LA Clippers. The 33-year-old had an impressive 11 points and 12 assists on the night. Moreover, he had 2 steals to accompany his double-double. On the other hand, Eric Bledsoe, who was also a part of that trade, had an off night, ending with a measly 1 point and 5 assists.

In the post-match press conference, Patrick Beverley had some words for his former team about trading him. He goes on to say –

“I wanted to come out here & pass the ball. One of the reasons [they traded me], Clippers was always looking for another guard cuz they said I wasn’t a playmaker, so I wanted to set the tone with that tonight.”

“Double digit assists for you tonight.” Patrick Beverley: “I wanted to come out here & pass the ball. One of the reasons [they traded me], Clippers was always looking for another guard cuz they said I wasn’t a playmaker, so I wanted to set the tone with that tonight.” pic.twitter.com/2FNLenTcai — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 4, 2022

Patrick Beverley is having an excellent season with the Timberwolves. The 3x All-defensive guard is averaging 8.8 points and a career-high 5.6 assists per game for the year.

In addition to his increased offensive production, he still remains an absolute pest on defense. Recently, he was seen holding LeBron James’ hand and not letting go. Check out the clip here:

Moreover, the 33-year-old has turned the culture around in Minnesota. In fact, the Timberwolves are currently 11th in defensive efficiency this season, a major improvement from last year, where they were 27th in the league.

Patrick Beverley will always remain in the hearts of Clipper nation, no matter which team he plays for. One can surely expect Patrick Beverley’s name to come up in discussions related to the NBA All-Defensive team this season.

