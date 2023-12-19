“The Damage is Done”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Anthony Edwards’ Viral Abortion Texts by Warning about Conversations Becoming Public with Ease

This NBA season has been riddled with scandals, controversies, and drama, both on and off the court. The latest player to get involved in controversy this season is the Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who has come under the heat for allegedly trying to pay off an Instagram model to get an abortion. The model, Dream Paige, broke the news of this incident by posting screenshots of her supposed conversation with Edwards on her IG story.

While initially there wasn’t any response from Edwards, the Wolves guard later claimed that he had made the comments in the heat of the moment. Edwards’ case has attracted the attention of the mainstream media, and Shannon Sharpe was the latest personality to relay his thoughts on the incident.

In conversation with Chad Ochocinco Johnson on Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe conveyed some crucial advice to the young star from his years of experience. Sharpe also advised young athletes to be careful with their words as everything can be saved and screenshotted in this digital age. Their words may come back to bite them and further damage their reputation and the brand they have built over the years.

During his recent appearance on Nightcap, Sharpe commented, “Be careful how you talk because everything is screenshotted, everything is saved. The moment you make someone mad, it takes a special type of person not to damage the brand, not to blow up the spot when they get upset. She might come around and say I’m sorry, but the damage is done.”

Sharpe indeed had a point, as in the past, we have seen athletes like Zion Williamson facing similar troubles for their off-court activities. Encouraging Anthony Edwards to keep his head up after owning up to his mistake, Sharpe said, “Hey Ant, just keep your head up. The sun’s gonna come up tomorrow, you’re still gonna be Anthony Edwards, you’re still gonna be called the Ant-man. Just go out there and play your game. Hey bro, you’re human, we’re human.”

While assessing the incident, Sharpe and Ochocinco also assessed the possible impact and the danger the woman in question might face in the wake of this incident. Both Sharpe and Ocho concluded that it was not a smart move to instantaneously seek some sort of retribution for the hurt she had received from Edwards. The world knowing that Anthony Edwards rejected the child she is pregnant with, might be damaging for her and the child as well in the future.

Shannon Sharpe’s perspective offers much more clarity into the situation, given that he has personal experience dealing with similar problems. Sharpe has three children with three different women. So he knows the predicament Edwards is going through. Besides, he has also been accused of grave offenses in the past that has been damaging to his career. Therefore, he is always keen on advising athletes to make wise decisions in life.

Paul George was once in a similar predicament as Anthony Edwards

NBA athletes have long been embroiled in off-court controversies, especially those involving women. While speaking of Anthony Edwards trying to pay off the model for an abortion, one cannot forget Paul George’s incident from nine years back when he was entangled in a similar controversy with his now wife, Daniela Rajic.

Back then, rumors suggesting Paul George had tried to settle matters with Rajic for $1 million after getting her pregnant ran rampant. Rajic was on the verge of suing George but the Clippers star allegedly sought an out-of-court settlement for the matter. However, time and again, George has repeatedly denied all such allegations and has also claimed that he never paid any money to settle the issue at that time.

Things took a different turn when George eventually started a romantic relationship with Rajic. The couple got engaged in November 2020 and married in June 2022. They now seem to share a household happily and have two daughters and a son together.