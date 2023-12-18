“Well They are Married Now”: Paul George Being Accused of Trying to Pay Daniela $1 Million to Get an Abortion Resurfaces Amid Anthony Edwards’ Apology

After the apology from Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards for his comments, which were ‘in the heat of a moment’, the internet has once again dug up Paul George‘s similar fiasco, reigniting his abortion issue from 2014. Paul George was in a complicated situation with his now wife, Daniela Rajic while dating Callie Rivers in 2014.

After getting Rajic pregnant, there were rumors that George offered her a $1 million out-of-court settlement as matters started getting complicated and Rajic was on the verge of suing George. However, PG13 repeatedly denied all such allegations when asked about them.

A user with the handle 888 on X reminded fans about this incident amidst Anthony Edwards’ ongoing controversy, one of the hottest discussion topics among NBA fans.

George had also reiterated that he would man up to accept all allegations of the rumors if they were proven right. The matter eventually died down after a spokesperson confirmed that George had never sent any money to Daniela during that time.

While resolving this controversy, Paul George eventually began a romantic relationship with Daniela Rajic. The couple got engaged in November 2020 and married in June 2022. George and Rajic have two daughters and a son together.

Anthony Edwards is accused of paying off a woman to get an abortion

While Anthony Edwards’ career has peaked since the start of the season, his personal life seems to be touching through some turmoil. An X user recently revealed screenshots of Edwards seeming to pay off an Instagram model he had gotten pregnant to get an abortion. All of these happened days after Edwards revealed about hanging out at his girlfriend’s place as his usual haunt.

While initially there was no response to these accusations from Edwards, the Timberwolves star has issued an apology on his X handle, suggesting he had made such comments in the heat of a moment.

Edwards is currently dating Jeanie Robel, with whom he recently announced on Instagram that he was expecting a child. We are yet to see the level of impact of such allegations on Edwards’s personal and romantic life, which might have some deep consequences considering the seriousness of this case.