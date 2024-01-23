“The day I meet D.Wade”: Terry Rozier’s 11-Year-Old Tweet About Dwyane Wade Resurfaces Amid Miami Heat’s Latest Trade Report

The latest trade reports have revealed that the Miami Heat have traded Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier in a swap of point guards. The Heat also sent a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Hornets to complete the deal. After acquiring Rozier, the Heat have received an upgrade for their point guard position ahead of the trade deadline. Rozier is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists(both his career bests) in 30 games this season, with a career-high shooting percentage of 46%. However, Miami fans are happy with the trade for a different reason.

Advertisement

Amidst the hubbub of this trade news, the Heat fans unearthed an 11-year-old tweet of Rozier on X, wanting to meet Heat legend Dwyane Wade in 2013. This proves that Rozier was a Heat fan as a teenager and will finally get to meet his idol and play for his former team. D-Wade’s contributions to the Heat have now been immortalized by the franchise with the recent retirement of his jersey and plans to build a statue outside the Kaseya Center.

“The day I meet D.Wade [countless excited emojis]” Rozier wrote in the 2013 tweet.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/T_Rozzay3/status/337040854583750656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the earliest engagements with this tweet was from a user named Kayton Cole, who must have been a friend of Rozier. Cole was trying to taunt Rozier, saying that they would meet D-Wade first before him, prompting the point guard to reply, “I would hate you forever.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kcbabyyy03/status/337041414653345792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The fans found Rozier’s tweet extremely heartwarming following the trade news and expressed their reactions to this in the replies and quotes tweets. One fan wrote, “This man is really a Dwade Stan, and we bout him home.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sean_latti/status/1749827034233119163?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another fan was surprised by the Heat fans’ dedication in unearthing this tweet, saying that the hype around Rozier had started building up the minute he was announced as a part of the Heat’s roster.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BgmCyb3r/status/1749825573809947094?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Now that Rozier is a part of the Heat’s roster, he will surely get to live the dream he has long cherished. D-Wade is a frequent attendee of the Heat’s games, which might now give Rozier ample opportunity to meet and discuss the game with his sporting idol.

Terry Rozier is a significant upgrade for the position of point guard

Terry Rozier’s arrival to the Heat in a swap for Kyle Lowry is a significant upgrade for the South Beach team, which could give them a massive boost in their season campaign. As a shooter, Rozier is a tough player to guard from the mid-range, shooting 48% from pull-up 2s this season. Adding this skill to a mid-range heavy offense could work best for pick-and-roll plays, giving the Heat a chance to collapse the opposition’s defense constantly.

Furthermore, combining Rozier with Bam Adebayo could perfectly suit Eric Spoelstra for the rest of this season. Rozier is known for spotting 2s and plays quite patiently in those spots. While Tyler Herro might be more of a mid-range passer, Rozier’s late dart passing could perhaps open play-making opportunities for Bam Adebayo to flourish.

Rozier’s arrival could also ease the pressure on the Heat’s main players at the moment. The point guard’s ability to ignite his creativity from broken-down plays and provide a tough cover can help the Heat in crucial game-winning moments. For all these reasons, this trade is definitely a great upgrade for Miami and could perhaps even pay off for the franchise in the long run.