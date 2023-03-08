“Ben Simmons Has More Bathrooms Than Points/Game”: Shaquille O’Neal Ridicules Nets Star’s Abysmal Showing This Season

The Brooklyn Nets continue to surprise everyone after their huge trade deadline deals. After losing both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, many did not expect the Nets to even be in contention for playoffs anymore. To make things worse, Ben Simmons suffered an injury around the same time as well.

Since the deadline, the Nets went through eight games with just one win. Things looked bleak for them, and the fans were unsure about how the season will turn out. However, as of now, they are on a three-win streak. Mikal Bridges, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Nic Claxton are firing well and have managed to string wins together.

While Ben Simmons is sidelined with a back injury, there is one player, or rather, a former player, who keeps giving him attention. That former player is none other than Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O’Neal attacks Ben Simmons for his poor showing this season

In 2019, Ben Simmons signed a 5-year, $177 Million rookie supermax extension with the Sixers. However, he played zero games with them on this new contract. Currently, he’s in the third year of the deal, earning $35.4 Million for the season.

Seeing how much he’s earning has always managed to bother Shaquille O’Neal, especially considering how poor Simmons has been performing. Simmons has played 42 out of 65 games for the Nets this season. In those games, Ben averaged 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

This has caused Big Diesel to target and mock the Aussie on several occasions. He’s called out Ben on his podcast for ‘whining’, on his Instagram stories for more fouls than field goals, and a lot more. Well, he did so once again, by now going after Simmons’ bathrooms.

Recently, this meme was making its rounds on Instagram.

O’Neal decided to share the same on his Instagram stories.

While it was funny at first, now it just looks like Shaq is beating a man who’s already down. Maybe the big man should change his focus away from Simmons and Dwight Howard for a bit?

Shaq and Dwight Howard

While it looks like Ben Simmons is on Shaq’s hit list, it may give him some consolation to know that he’s not the only one. The Big Diesel has been attacking Dwight Howard for such a long time now.

Just like Simmons, Howard keeps getting called out on his podcast, as well as Instagram stories. Their fans hope that one day O’Neal will stop the bullying and maybe change his focus to someone else.

