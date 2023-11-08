“The Game Isn’t Won or Lost in the Last 2 Mins”: LeBron James ‘Blasts’ NBA’s Last 2 Minutes Report After 108–107 Loss to Heat

Apr 19, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell (1), forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward LeBron James (6) sit on the bench during a timeout during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Miami Heat in a heartbreaking fashion, with the final score standing at 107-108. The defeat took their record to 3-4, good for 10th in the Western Conference. Suffice it to say that LeBron James and his crew aren’t in the best spot after their match in Miami. However, to be fair to them, their loss seemed to be far from deserved.

The game seemed to have a bevy of blown and questionable calls by the officials, with most going in the Heat’s favor. Perhaps the most questionable of all was D’Angelo Russell’s double technical, resulting in his ejection from the game.

The technical foul was handed to Russell while he was talking to an official about a call. However, it wasn’t the one that he was talking to who punished him. Instead, it was a referee who wasn’t a part of the conversation at all, something that enraged the Lakers star. His reaction to the same gave the controversial official all the license in the world to give him a second technical, resulting in his ejection from the game.

After the completion of the game, Russell was asked about the call in question. Having been left dumbfounded by everything that happened, the following is what he said, as seen in Spectrum SportsNet’s post.

“I’d rather not [talk about it]… [Upon being prompted further] I’m still trying to figure it out, honestly. I mean, I’d just rather not say anything I don’t mean, or regret. So, I’d rather not.”

While the reaction from D’Angelo Russell is a mature one, his anger at how things proceeded was admittedly palpable. This prompted an apparent checking of the calls made in the game by the NBA. However, upon their checking, the following is the statement they came out with.

“The NBA has confirmed that all calls made in the last two minutes of the previous night’s Lakers/Heat game were correct, with no missed calls”

LeBron James was left enraged by this comment, so much so that he decided to break his silence. Replying to NBA Central’s post on X (Formerly Twitter), he said the following.

“The game isn’t won or lost in the last 2 mins! If you know the game things happen throughout the 1st, 2nd. 3rd and first 10 mins of 4th that has MAJOR impact on outcomes.” Admittedly, it is hard to blame James for his anger. Even neutral fans who watched the contest noted the many controversial calls made by the officials. And Russell, who was 6 of 10 from the field on the night, was key for the Lakers on the night. To then be told that it wasn’t even audited likely wasn’t all that comforting. That said, the Lakers do also have a few problems of their own.