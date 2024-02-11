“The Greenies Came Through!”: Draymond Green’s ‘Swiftie’ Adjacent Army Gets Love from Warriors Star After Successful Mission

Draymond Green’s barber Brownie Blendz eventually conceded after being trolled for a day and a half by NBA fans and Draymond himself. A couple of days ago, Green took to his podcast The Draymond Green Show to call out Blendz for being occupied with Uninterrupted’s The Shop and not paying heed to his needs. Green urged his subscribers to spam his barber’s Instagram so that he could no longer ignore Green’s messages.

As a matter of fact, Green asked his fanbase to act like Swifities, the diehards who can go above and beyond for their favorite star Taylor Swift. “Give me a haircut, because it’s bad out here. Bro, it’s Superbowl weekend and I can’t get a haircut and it’s bad. I wanna go to Superbowl too, you know, so please do that for me. Spam it. Treat him like the Swifties,” urged Draymond Green to his fans.

Blendz posted the clip on his Instagram and wrote, “WOW BRO JUST COOKED ME and basically called me Hollywood …… A y’all do me a favor and tag @money23green tell him I’m on the way ”

The plea worked pretty well as indicated in Draymond Green’s IG story after his Warriors defeated the Suns 113-112. His “Greenies” stood by their idol like the Swifties do at every juncture. The veteran forward recent posted a video of him getting a haircut from his decade-long barber, who seems to have finally cleared his schedule after all the social media ruckus. Green captioned his story, “The Greenies Came Through! @brownie_blendz came through and cut me after the game”.

In the video, a giddy Green said while having a fresh cut, “Y’all got the Swifties, we got the Greenies. Y’all came through. Man came and chopped me up after the game. Shout out to the Greenies, we rocking out here! I appreciate y’all.”

This hearty episode proves that Blendz and Draymond Green are on intimate terms. Even LeBron James had joined in the fun earlier.

LeBron James joined in the fun too



James teased about having Blendz’s services as Green was missing out on them. As someone who works with Bron on his talk show The Shop, the two have built a solid relationship too. In fact, the incredible barber’s work has helped him become one of the most important members of the show. He helps the show live up to its concept of having conversations in a barbershop. LBJ took to his IG and had some fun at the expense of Draymond Green.

Alluding to Green’s complaints about his barber, James wrote, “Hahahaha!! That’s crazy cause I just bumped into him @thesehopun and asked him for a cut while I was getting a cut at the same time!!@moneygreen”

Thus, Green’s hilarious stunt prompted further laughter and fun. As a crucial part of his The Shop talk show, Blendz has expanded his business portfolio and now has built incredible connections with two of the most stellar players in the NBA.