“Jimmy Butler’s desire to play with his favorite player, Kyrie Irving, could come true” : Heat superstar claimed to have loved to play with Nets #11 five years ago as rumors of his departure from Brooklyn heat up

Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets have reached an impasse according to the latest rumors.

With Shams breaking the news that the Nets and Kyrie Irving have not reached an agreement surrounding their future, the internet has gone into meltdown.

Irving had joined the Brooklyn Nets along with Kevin Durant in the summer of 2019. The turmoil surrounding the team has meant that the pairing hasn’t yielded the results that were expected of them.

Kyrie’s reluctance to get the vaccine and the furor surrounding it dominated the first half of the Nets season.

The Nets management grew frustrated with the situation and it has reached a stage where a future including Kyrie seemed unsustainable. And latest rumors confirm the same.

With the news breaking, trade rumors have hit the roof. And Heat fans have gotten out an old clip to link their star man Jimmy Butler to Kyrie.

Has Butler indicated an interest to play with Kyrie Irving?

Jimmy Buckets made an appearance on First Take in 2017. While discussing superteams, Max Kellerman asked Butler about which star he would want to play with.

Butler’s response was instantaneous. Butler referred to Kyrie Irving as his “favorite player” and indicated an interest to play with him.

Heat fans have been calling out for reinforcements as they failed to get past the Celtics. With the Lowry experiment not working out as well as planned, Kyrie joins a list of guards linked to the Heat.

While Kyrie seems like the opposite of a player who may gel into the “Heat culture”, it is not every day that a star of his ability hits the market.

Butler must be hoping to play with his dream teammate. Pat Riley will be on the lookout for improvements. Is Kyrie Irving the answer?

