“Thank God I run for a living!”: When Warriors’ Stephen Curry discussed Ayesha Curry’s restaurant and how he is the official taste tester on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

When Warriors’ Stephen Curry went on the Jimmy Fallon show and discussed Ayesha Curry, her new restaurant, and what role he plays

Back in 2017, the Golden State Warriors were very very busy. They had just won their second championship in three years. They made three straight trips to the NBA Finals, and were in pursuit of a third championship. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala were wreaking havoc all over the NBA.

Back in 2017, Ayesha Curry was opening her new restaurant International Smoke. In November 2017, Stephen Curry made his appearace on the Late Night Show starring Jimmy Fallon. He went to talk about his new shoes Curry 4s. Along with talking about Curry 4s, Steph also talked about his children, his wife, his home, and everything else.

Stephen Curry is the official taste tester for his wife’s restaurant

Being a successful NBA player, Stephen Curry has the means to go to any exquisite restaurant and have any meal he wants. However, he doesnt have to do any of that. His wife, Ayesha Curry is a chef, and has her own chain of restaurants acorss the USA. She also is an entreprenuer and has her own line of cooking utensils.

When Steph was on the Jimmy Fallon show, he talked about several things. One of them was how he almost passed out, preparing for Riley’s 1st birthday, and filling the balloons.

Another thing was how he’s the official taste tester for his wife’s restaurant. Steph gets to try all the new stuff that Ayesha cooks up. Talking about the same, he said, ‘Thank God I run for a living”, indicating how much food he may test in a day.

Towards the end of the clip, Curry is seen talking about how he was involved in the process of making the Curry 4s, and why they’re close to his heart. It is always fun to watch Curry memorabilia, and they’re extra fun when Jimmy Fallon is involved.