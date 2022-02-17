“The Lakers had their best game of the season after losing Anthony Davis”: Magic Johnson showers LeBron James and company with love following stellar victory over the Jazz

Magic Johnson believes LeBron James and the Lakers played their best game of the season after Anthony Davis with an injury.

Freak accidents like the one Anthony Davis suffered during the middle of the Lakers-Jazz game are always hard to watch. Luckily, according to Dave Mcmenamin, the X-ray scan on AD’s ankle has come back negative but the injury was enough to fuel a comeback victory from LeBron James and company.

LeBron James buried clutch three after clutch three with Austin Reaves eventually hitting the dagger 3-pointer to help Russell Westbrook put the Jazz away with some clutch free throws.

The fact that the Jazz continue to struggle with small-ball lineups this far into the Rudy Gobert-Donovan Mitchell pairing is quite troublesome. Despite them being viewed as title contenders by many, the reality of the situation is that they simply will not progress without figuring out how to win consistently against smaller lineups.

In the 5:15 minutes without a center in the 4th quarter, the Lakers outscored the Jazz 21-9. They would outscore the Jazz just last month 29-17 in the entire 4th quarter with LeBron James at center to win the game.

Magic Johnson gives props to LeBron James and the Lakers.

Magic Johnson has not been hesitant to call out the purple and gold for any missteps in their games but is also very kind with his words when they do perform well. Tonight’s game was quite the spectacle at the Crypto.com Arena and the 5x champ gave props to LeBron James and company following the crunch-time victory.

“After losing AD to an ankle injury, the Lakers played their best game of the season in a come from behind victory over the Jazz. They were led by LeBron with 33 points and Russell Westbrook’s 2 free throws to seal the victory! This was a good team victory leading into the All-Star Break!”

‘Team victory’ is what stands out here as it most certainly was. Everything from Russ hyping up the group following a devastating injury to AD to every single member of the Lakers contributing in crunch-time.