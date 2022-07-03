“The Lakers vomited all over themselves publicly and repeatedly”: Nuggets analyst Ryan Blackburn calls Kyrie Irving an All-Star talent albeit psychotic

Nuggets analyst Ryan Blackburn asks Lakers Nation to thank their fortunes for having LeBron James in light of the rumored Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving trade.

The LA Lakers have made headlines throughout the year despite not even making the play-in tournament. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis remain the go-to topic of discussion for television debates, podcasts, and social media.

The 2021-22 season turned out to be a nightmare for the purple and gold, ending the season 16-games below +500. While AD spent more time in street clothes than the Lakers uniform, acquiring Westbrook was one of the worst decisions in franchise history.

Fortunately for the Lakers, they had a superhuman in LeBron James, who was the only positive takeaway during the season, breaking milestones in his year 19th. The four-time Finals MVP was one of the top-3 leading scorers during the regular season.

Despite a series of ill-informed and poor decisions, the Lakers may have escaped yet another grave situation, with the rumors of a Westbrook-Irving trade gaining momentum.

The LA Lakers escape once again.

On the behest of King James, GM Rob Pelinka and co went against their own will and acquired Russell Westbrook, shipping away a host of their young talent.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

While Russ struggled with his shooting and turnovers, the talent Lakers sacrificed would prove to be a boon for the Wizards. Nonetheless, the recent rumors of a Westbrook-Irving trade will correct all the wrongs done by the purple and gold, giving them a lifer yet again.

The Lakers traded all of their picks, vomited all over themselves publicly and repeatedly all of last season, and now, somehow, they’re going to get out of the Russell Westbrook contract for an All-Star talent that’s an infinitely better fit, albeit psychotic. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) July 2, 2022

Well, Blackburn does make a valid point, but there is a reason why we address LeBron as LeGM. The eighteen-time All-Star continues to be the deciding factor for players wanting to come to teams.

Though Irving might be more skilled than Westbrook, the former comes with the tag of being one of the most unreliable players in the NBA. On the other hand, one can never question Russ’ ethics and will towards the game.

