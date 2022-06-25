“The league had it’s fun, with Kawhi Leonard back, now it’s our turn!”: Clipper Nation revels in joy as footage of ‘The Klaw’ putting up shots in practice surfaces

Clippers fans can’t hold their excitement as footage of Kawhi Leonard practicing surfaces on Twitter, warn the rest of the league

The Los Angeles Clippers had a tough 2021-22 NBA season. After a rough start to the season, things got a little better as Paul George started playing incredible basketball. However, that was short-lived as PG suffered an elbow injury in early December and was ruled out for 48 games.

This led the Clippers to fall from a potential 6th seed to a play-in team. Due to the same, the organization decided against rushing Kawhi Leonard from his ACL injury. However, despite missing both their stars for a substantial amount of time, the Clippers managed a 42-40 record.

Going forward, they made some excellent moves at the trade deadline and surrounded the team with even better pieces to help Kawhi and PG. Recently, Clippers’ insider Tomer Azarly posted a video of Kawhi working out in a gym and getting some shots up.

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard putting in work at UCSD this morning 👀 (h/t @TravoWatson) pic.twitter.com/5z9KPHWCc8 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 24, 2022

“Can’t wait to see Kawhi Leonard in action!”: Clippers fans are overjoyed to see their star back in action

Kawhi Leonard has been a fan favorite for the longest time. He’s one of the most unproblematic stars in any sports league, and he keeps his life very private. This however means that whenever any news or clips show up, they generate a lot of excitement. The case was no different this time around.

When Tomer Azarly shared the clip, Clippers nation was buzzing about it in no time.

The league had it’s fun https://t.co/ouH8gAJQA7 — HighDemandx2 (@KvngQW) June 24, 2022

They in Tomer’s comments saying Kawhi fell off because of 14 seconds of film 🤣 Keep that energy then! Keep that energy. — Karl  (@KtreyB) June 24, 2022

haven’t seen much film on him, looks to be a decent shooter with the length to be a plus defender — kam (@talking44fun) June 24, 2022

Is it just me or have I never seen Kawhi dribble and pull up that fast 😂😂😂 https://t.co/L4YAAI1872 — 5PEK5 (@CechThis) June 24, 2022

cant wait for season 🔥 — Chris (@chrislowkz600) June 24, 2022

With Kawhi looking this healthy, it isn’t hard to guess why Clippers Nation is so hyped about the upcoming season.