“The Little Kid in Me Is Jumping for Joy”: Karl-Anthony Towns Described Playing in Front of Patrick Ewing Tonight

Karl-Anthony Towns got to check off a big item off of his bucket list in just his 4th month as a Knick. He got the opportunity to play in front of the legendary Patrick Ewing, who was present at Madison Square Garden tonight. Towns made the most of the moment, delivering an impressive performance with 27 points and 13 rebounds in a 112-98 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

After the game, Towns shared his excitement about playing in the presence of one of the greatest centers in NBA history.

“To be able to have him sit in courtside like that… The little kid in me is jumping for joy. So I’m really honored. I’m blessed to have this opportunity,” he said.

Ewing’s visit to Madison Square Garden was especially meaningful for Towns, given the family connection. During the same interview, the 29-year-old revealed that Ewing had played against his father in their college days. For Towns, it made the experience even more special to be able to put on a remarkable performance in front of the legend.

“It’s crazy. You know, he played against my dad when they were playing in their days in college. So it’s crazy to be in a place where he’s made such magical moments,” Towns said.

“The little kid in me is jumping for joy” Karl-Anthony Towns says he was “honored” and “blessed” to play in front of Patrick Ewing tonight: pic.twitter.com/HvAzaI9eE4 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 9, 2025

The sharpshooting big man mentioned Ewing’s courtside appearance on other occasions as well. In a postgame on-court interview, KAT shared how Ewing’s presence inspired him to perform at a high level.

“I mean that’s the legend. That’s the man who built Mecca. For me to grow up & watch him play, then for him to now watch me play in the Mecca, is a humbling experience,” Towns gushed.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been on a tear with the Knicks. Since December, the 7-footer has been showcasing incredible form. He is averaging 24.8 points and 15.4 rebounds, pivotal in the team’s 14 wins over their last 17 games. If he continues performing at this elite level, the Knicks will pose a serious threat in the East come playoff time.