Basketball

“The Lakers will be in the play-ins”: Charles Barkley does not hold back on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co in his bold predictions of the end of the season standings

"The Los Angeles Lakers will be in the play-ins": Charles Barkley does not hold back on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co in his bold predictions of the end of the season standings
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Enes Kanter's energy changes around LeBron James": NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins mocks the Celtics center for not confronting LBJ face to face
Next Article
India squad for South Africa series: Rohit Sharma elected as new ODI captain; Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari selected in Test squad
NBA Latest Post
"The Los Angeles Lakers will be in the play-ins": Charles Barkley does not hold back on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co in his bold predictions of the end of the season standings
“The Lakers will be in the play-ins”: Charles Barkley does not hold back on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and co in his bold predictions of the end of the season standings

The Los Angeles Lakers have had struggles this season – Charles Barkley likes to think…