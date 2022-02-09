“The Miami Heat is not just a Pat Riley show, it’s Erik Spoelstra too”: Dwyane Wade heaps praises of Coach Spo’s inspiring journey from a video coordinator to one of the NBA’s 15 greatest coaches of all time

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade beams with joy as former coach Erik Spoelstra makes it to the list of NBA’s 15 greatest coaches of all time.

Erik Spoelstra is one of the most inspiring stories in the NBA. The 51-year old shares a long-standing association with the Heat organization, sparring over two decades. Spoelstra began his journey as video coordinator for the Miami team, slowly rising to the ranks of becoming the head coach.

Coach Spo had his first assignment under Pat Riley as the assistant coach, during which he got the first taste of a championship. The Heat overcame a 0-2 deficit against the Mavericks, beating Dirk Nowitzki and co in six games. At the time, Spo developed a close bond with Heat superstar Dwyane Wade, who became Finals MVP.

In 2008, Riley decided to step down as head coach, but would continue as the President of the organization. The former executive of the year would name Spoelstra as the heir to his throne. Thus it was the beginning of a new era in South Beach.

With Coach Spo making the NBA’s list of 15 greatest coaches of all time, D-Wade seemed visibly ecstatic on learning the news.

Dwyane Wade gives his flowers to Erik Spoelstra on being named in NBA’s 15 greatest coaches.

Coach Spo played a vital role in each of D-Wade’s championship runs. Spoelstra coached Wade for nine seasons, during which they won two NBA championships. Coach Spo was the architect behind the Heat’s Big 3 dominating run.

The Heat super team boasted LeBron James, D-Wade, and Chris Bosh. Between 2011-14, the Heat clinched a spot in the NBA Finals each year, winning the chip two times. The Heat’s performance in the 2020 Orlando Bubble proved why Spo would go down as one of the greatest NBA coaches.

From coaching a superteam to being part of the entire process of rebuilding the roster, Coach Spo has nothing left to prove. The two-time ASG coach’s stint at the 202o Orlando Bubble was another testament to his greatness as a coach.

In light of making it to the list of NBA’s 15 greatest coaches, D-Wade had the following message for Coach Spo.

“I always say Pat Riley set the standard, but Coach Spo improved on it.”@DwyaneWade on Erik Spoelstra being named as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ltT5yyfnn8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2022

“Spo and I had a great relationship cause he was the guy who would work me out after practice to help me really learn how to shoot and play in an NBA game. I always say Pat Riley set the standard, but Coach Spo improved on it. And you really see his DNA inside the organization and now it’s not just Pat Riley show, it’s Erik Spoelstra.”

The Heat are currently at the top of the eastern conference with a 35-20 record. The team has been playing consistently well despite not having a 100% healthy roster, courtesy of Coach Spo’s rotations and ability to run great plays.