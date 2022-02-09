Basketball

“The Miami Heat is not just a Pat Riley show, it’s Erik Spoelstra too”: Dwyane Wade heaps praises of Coach Spo’s inspiring journey from a video coordinator to one of the NBA’s 15 greatest coaches of all time

"The Miami Heat is not just a Pat Riley show, it's Erik Spoelstra too": Dwyane Wade heaps praises of Coach Spo's inspiring journey from a video coordinator to one of the NBA's 15 greatest coaches of all time
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I think ALZARRI JOSEPH will be a crorepati": Harbhajan Singh predicts Alzarri Joseph to earn in crores in IPL 2022 auction
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The Miami Heat is not just a Pat Riley show, it's Erik Spoelstra too": Dwyane Wade heaps praises of Coach Spo's inspiring journey from a video coordinator to one of the NBA's 15 greatest coaches of all time
“The Miami Heat is not just a Pat Riley show, it’s Erik Spoelstra too”: Dwyane Wade heaps praises of Coach Spo’s inspiring journey from a video coordinator to one of the NBA’s 15 greatest coaches of all time

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade beams with joy as former coach Erik Spoelstra makes it…