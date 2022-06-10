“The NBA is rigged for ratings or money!”: When Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry tweeted out a controversial rant after Warriors’ Game 6 loss in 2016 NBA Finals

Ayesha Curry’s tweet following the Golden State Warrior’s Game 6 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA finals was controversial.

Steph and Ayesha Curry have established themselves as one of the league’s most popular couples.

Steph and Ayesha have been married for ten years. Ayesha has been spotted courtside often, and her impact outside of the basketball court is enormous.

The two have amazing chemistry, as evidenced by the fact that they have been together for ten years. Furthermore, both of them have been very outspoken about their robust love lives.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Relationship Timeline https://t.co/a5OxmBQkWA — People (@people) June 3, 2022

Ayesha Curry had made her feelings about the Golden State Warriors game against the Cleveland Cavaliers perfectly known.

Following game six of the 2016 NBA Finals, she turned to Twitter to complain. Ayesha’s husband Stephen Curry was ejected after fouling out in the game.

Also, read – “I like that new ni**a from Memphis, Ja Morant, he little but he cold”: When Snoop Dogg revealed his only favorite player outside of Lakers and accurately judged the rookie’s heart

Ayesha Curry’s controversial tweet following game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals

Ayesha Curry’s controversial statement following the Warriors’ Game 6 loss in the NBA Finals caused quite a stir in the sports world.

Curry was ejected at the conclusion of the game which ended in a 115-101 loss. Ayesha quickly tweeted the following.

“I’ve lost all respect for you, I’m sorry. This is completely rigged for money or ratings in (sic), I’m not sure which.” I will not be silent. Just witnessed it live sry,” she said in a now-deleted tweet obtained by Fox Sports.

The Golden State Warriors lost the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers after they came back from 3-1 down to win the series.

She recently spoke with People Magazine about her mindset at the time.

“I was only a fan at the time, so I didn’t think about the consequences,” she explained. “I regret how I expressed how hurt I was. I was upset for [Steph] and didn’t want to insult anyone. “Obviously, what I wrote does not reflect my thoughts on what he does for a career.”

Ayesha was only expressing her opinion as a fan and there is not much to take away from her tweet. Still, we can definitely appreciate how openly she expressed her opinion on what took place before her eyes.

Also, read – “Every time Michael Jordan tried to attack the basket, we knocked him on his butt”: Bill Laimbeer broke down the vicious ways in which Pistons contained the Bulls legend