Basketball

“The NBA travel life is SO MUCH EASIER!”: LaMelo Ball recalls how life was like playing in Lithuania prior to his prolific NBA career

"The NBA travel life is SO MUCH EASIER!": LaMelo Ball recalls how life was like playing in Lithuania prior to his prolific NBA career
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"He thought it was sheer nonsense": Helmut Marko reveals how Max Verstappen thought that talks about his Red Bull debut in 2016 were a 'joke'
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The NBA travel life is SO MUCH EASIER!": LaMelo Ball recalls how life was like playing in Lithuania prior to his prolific NBA career
“The NBA travel life is SO MUCH EASIER!”: LaMelo Ball recalls how life was like playing in Lithuania prior to his prolific NBA career

Reigning ROTY LaMelo Ball compares how easy NBA travel life is when compared to living…