“I Was 41st Pick and No One Counted Me!”: Nikola Jokic Doled Out ‘Sage’ Advice to Magic Rookie Anthony Black Moments Before 2023 NBA Draft

For any player aspiring for a career in the NBA, getting drafted is one of the most important stepping stones toward starting with a professional team. The NBA Draft lets teams select potential prospects from high school and college. However, sometimes the draft picks might not reach their ceiling. Anthony Black from the University of Arkansas was picked as the 6th overall by the Orlando Magic in 2023. Ahead of the draft, NBA champion Nikola Jokic shared some wise advice, preparing the young 19-year-old prospect for what lies ahead. Jokic himself was picked 41st.

Advertisement

Jokic advised Black not to dishearten himself with draft results but rather work hard and prove his potential in the league. He is a living example of not letting his pick from his draft class define himself. It’s almost shocking how Jokic was selected as the 41st pick of his draft class in between a commercial break.

As unbelievable as it sounds, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the Serbian’s name during a Taco Bell advertisement. The NBA released the footage of the Joker getting picked almost nine years after this incident. Jokic has lived beyond his expectations, emerging as one of the bests from his draft class and in the league.

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic shared wise advice with draft prospect Anthony Black ahead of his pick

It is almost unbelievable to imagine Nikola Jokic being drafted as the 41st pick by the Denver Nuggets. Given his current performances and skills, many casual fans might assume the Joker to be at least a mid-first-round pick. However, Jokic has lived beyond his expectations right when Denver had initially planned to use the Serb, at best, as a role player. Unlike many first-round picks who might end up as busts, Jokic has proved to be a generational talent.

Anthony Black, who was selected as the sixth overall pick by the Orlando Magic this year, received some wise advice from Jokic. According to Clutch Points, ahead of the draft ceremony, Jokic advised Black:

“Good luck for today on the draft. But I gotta tell you that doesn’t mean anything. I was 41st pick and nobody counted me…Just work hard, surround yourself with good people that you trust.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1673886220999327746?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Anthony Black emerged as a player with a bright future in football to a top-10 draft pick in the NBA. Some experts and analysts believe he is a long-term NBA player, given his marvelous vision and passing ability.

Advertisement

He is a 6’7″ guard who shows quite similar prospects to that of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry from their early days. Nevertheless, the Magic fans are excited to see their new rookie in action when the regular season begins.

Nikola Jokic demands a cut from Taco Bell’s profit after giving them inadvertent publicity

One of the biggest highlights of the Joker’s NBA career is being picked during a Taco Bell ‘Quesarito’ commercial. Inadvertently, Jokic has added $4,400,000 in equivalent brand value to the company, given that the televised draft pick clip went viral. Although the commercial stole the Joker’s big moment, he became the lowest draft pick ever to win a Finals MVP.

Jokic is well aware of how his influence helped increase the company’s brand value. He once jokingly remarked, “Hopefully, I’m gonna have some percentage from the Taco Bell.” Nevertheless, Jokic never left his draft pick number to define his value in the NBA. His relentless hard work made him achieve the best accomplishments in the world, marking his name as one of the bests in the world.