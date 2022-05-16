“The No.1 QB ahead of Peyton Manning”: When the legendary Allen Iverson was considered a great NFL prospect and nearly became a quarterback

Allen Iverson was one of the highest-rated quarterbacks in high school football, one rank higher than NFL legend Peyton Manning!

The Philadelphia 76ers drafted a perennial superstar in Allen Iverson back in 1996. Hailing from Georgetown University, AI was the consensus No.1 pick in his class.

Known for his elite ball-handling skills, Iverson wowed basketball fans around the world for 15 seasons. He played for a number of teams, including the 76ers, Pistons, Nuggets, and Grizzlies.

Retiring in 2011, The Answer ended his career averaging close to 27 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists a game, and even won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award in 2001!

21 years ago today, Allen Iverson won MVP ▪️ Averaged 31.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 2.5 SPG

▪️ Received 93/124 first-place votes

▪️ The lightest and shortest MVP ever (6’0″, 165 lbs) (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/Z7yTlGQt4P — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 15, 2022

AI is one of the greatest guards of all time. It’s hard to imagine that he nearly didn’t pursue a career as a basketball player

Allen Iverson was considered to be a higher rated QB than the legendary Peyton Manning

Before turning to basketball, Allen Iverson’s preferred sport of choice was not actually basketball. In fact, he liked the feel of the pigskin in his hands a lot more.

Yes! AI once considered a career in football over one in basketball. Unfortunately, a 15-year prison sentence saw all the offers he had to play college football disappear.

A pity, as Iverson was considered the No.1 high school QB prospect, ahead of Super Bowl Champion and NFL Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning!

Fans to this day debate about Iverson’s chances in the NFL. Unfortunately for football fans, ‘The Answer’ to that question is something we will never know.