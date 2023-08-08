“The Ones I Hate, You Goddamn Teslas”: Shaquille O’Neal Slams Elon Musk’s $787.91 Billion Worth Company, Minutes After Receiving Customized Dodge Charger

Shaquille O’Neal has spent millions of dollars on a car collection that comprises of Ferraris, Bentleys, and Lamborghinis. Despite having some of the most high-end cars, Shaq seems to have a soft corner for the Dodge Charger. Over the years, he has already spent a lot of money on buying two customized Chargers for himself. Recently, after the news of Dodge discontinuing the car’s production spread through the Internet, DJ Eric Forbes customized and surprised the Lakers legend with a third customized Charger. While taking the car out for a spin in Las Vegas, minutes after receiving the delivery, O’Neal expressed his hatred for Elon Musk’s $787.91 billion-worth company, Tesla Motors.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Shaq has expressed distaste for Elon Musk’s ventures. A few weeks back, jumping on the Threads application as soon as it was launched, the Big Aristotle displayed his true opinion about Twitter (now called ‘X’). Having 15.8 million followers on the platform, Shaq was quite active on the social media app before. However, since the arrival of Twitter’s competitor – Threads – the 51-year-old’s enthusiasm for the platform has dwindled.

Shaquille O’Neal shows off his new Charger while hating on Tesla

A few weeks ago, Shaq was surprised by Forbes Performance with a third customized Dodge Charger. Flexing the new whip on his Instagram, Shaq seemed to be having a lot of fun on the road. The Hellcat Widebody brags a 6.2L V-8 Engine, 717 at 6,100 rpm Horsepower and 650 at 4,800 rpm Torque.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cuz0Y6QrQk5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

More recently, Eric Forbes released a video of Shaq taking the same car out for a spin. While racing the car in the streets of Las Vegas, the Diesel issued a stern warning to all other cars in the market. While doing so, the four-time NBA Champion expressed his hatred for Tesla.

“Going for all Challengers, all Hellcats, all Camaros, all Ferraris, all Lamborghinis, and the ones that I hate, you god*amn Teslas. Don’t mess with me.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvp5_g0P8Sl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Despite it being comparatively cheaper than the majority of other supercars, Shaq is a huge fan of the Dodge Charger. After already receiving a 2nd customized Charger last year for his 50th birthday, this third car would be even more special for Shaq, considering he recently mourned the end of the beast.

Advertisement

Shaq told his son not to buy a Tesla

While Shaq loves the Dodge Charger, he seems to have a strong aversion to Tesla. Apart from the strong warning he dished out to all owners of Tesla, the NBA Hall-Of-Famer even once stopped his son from getting a Tesla.

After his son “got all As”, the four-time NBA Champ granted his son permission to buy whatever car he liked. Much to Shaq’s surprise, his son brought back a Tesla. Expressing his hatred towards the electric car, “Superman” asked his son to purchase a Charger or a V-6 instead.