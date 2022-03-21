“The only way LeBron James can have a remote GOAT case is to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and win a scoring title at age 37!”: Skip Bayless goes after the King for making scoring a priority over winning

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless comes after LeBron James yet again, as LBJ crossed Karl Malone on NBA’s all-time scoring list

At this point, everyone following the NBA, whether they’re regulars or casual fans, knows the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling. Despite forming a Big 3 during the offseason, the Lakers have failed to get the kind of results that were expected from them. Instead, they are sitting on the 10th spot, with a 30-41 record for the season.

Despite the Lakers struggling, one player on the team is having a great season, individually. LeBron James. The King has been putting all kinds of big numbers this season. For someone who prefers to not be known as a scorer, LBJ has been doing a lot of scoring this year. He is tied with Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the league’s highest-scoring average. LBJ, if he continues to play the way he has been, for the next 11 games, can win his 2nd career scoring title at age 37.

Skip Bayless comes after LeBron James for making scoring a priority

The Los Angeles Lakers are not winning. At this point, it is wiser to bet against the Lakers, than to bet on them. Even LBJ has accepted the same and has been focusing on putting up numbers. He recently surpassed Karl Malone on the all-time scoring list, claiming the #2 spot.

On the latest episode of Undisputed, Skip Bayless talks about the same. He firmly believes LBJ has given up on the Lakers’ season and is focusing on scoring first. Skip brought the numbers back the same, as LBJ trails only Luka Doncic for the most shots attempted per game. LBJ is also #4 in minutes played, and #14 in 3-pointers attempted.

Feels weird to say it, but Skip isn’t too off this time. LeBron, after seeing that the Lakers are a lost cause, is choosing to chase NBA History, than to find ways to get his team back on track. Considering how Michael Jordan is the oldest to get the scoring title at age 35, if LeBron gets the same this year, he would have another feather to add to his hat.

If LBJ does get a scoring title this year, and surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league’s top scorer, his GOAT case would surely get amplified.