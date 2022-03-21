“Did Klay Thompson pull a Zaza Pachulia on Josh Richardson?”: Steve Kerr blasts the Warriors superstar for committing a dangerous foul on the Spurs shooting guard

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was furious with Klay Thompson after his flagrant foul on Spurs’ Josh Richardson.

With Stephen Curry sidelined, the Warriors suffered yet another loss. Despite an embarrassing start, they bounced back in the second quarter. The double-digit lead vanished by the fourth and both teams went back forth. But the chaotic officiating in the concluding minutes led to a tough loss for the Warriors.

Golden State was given an opportunity to take the lead with 3 seconds left on the clock. The ref awarded two free throws to the worst FT shooter on their roster based on a questionable call. Andrew Wiggins bricked the second one and Kevon Looney hustled for the rebound.

Then Looney was called for a foul and the Spurs were given two free throws as well. Unlike the Warriors, they were successful in grabbing the rebound to make the game-winning basket.

Steve Kerr lashes out at Klay Thompson after watching the replay

The Golden State Warriors cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries. Klay Thompson missed over two seasons and the second he returned Draymond Green was sidelined. Stephen Curry’s ankle sprain followed Draymond’s return. It’s debatable whether the Warriors will finish #3 in the Western Conference.

They know firsthand how detrimental injuries can be to a team. GSW wet from 5 consecutive trips to the NBA finals to missing the playoffs.

In the fourth quarter last night, Klay Thompson committed a hard foul against Josh Richardson. He did not give the Spurs guard enough landing space after a corner three. It was very similar to the career-threatening foul committed by Zaza Pachulia in 2017.

Klay Thompson instantly asked for a review once the ref called it. After a hard look at the replay, Steve Kerr berated the 3x champion on the sidelines for committing such a foul. In addition, the refs changed it to a flagrant foul after the review.

It may not have been intentional but players need to be extra careful on such plays. Klay Thompson knows from personal experience what it could lead to. Steve Kerr calling him out for it sets a great example.

