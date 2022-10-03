“The Phoenix Suns made Craig Randall Look Like Michael Jordan”: Chris Paul and Co lost to NBL franchise Adelaide 36ers 134-124

One of the best teams in the NBA, the Phoenix Suns have lost a game against NBL team Adelaide 36ers and fans believe their gig is finally up.

Before starting their 2022-23 season, the Phoenix Suns took on National Basketball League’s Adelaide 36ers in an international friendly game.

It was the first game for Chris Paul and Co to get things going on the court after they prematurely exited the 2022 Playoffs in the second round against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

But rather than getting back on track and putting the Australian side away easily, the Suns lost the game 134-124.

In fact, they lost 3 quarters against the 36ers, playing the starting lineup with which they’d probably start their 2022-23.

Craig Randall of Adelaide 36ers turned to Michael Jordan and sunk the Phoenix Suns

The core of CP3, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, and Mikal Bridges who have been there for the last two seasons’ top finishes by the Suns in the last two regular seasons, and for their Finals trip in 2021, were playing against the Adelaide-based team.

All of them played more than 22 minutes each in the game and were still not able to put away a team in which no player ever played in the NBA.

But one of 36ers players, Craig Randall meanwhile, called his inner Michael Jordan and went off for 35 points. And NBA Twitter was in time to rub the salt on the Suns and remind them of one of their most antagonizing opponents of all time.

Career averages against the Suns: MJ — Craig Randall —

32.4 PPG 35.0 PPG

53.4 FG% 61.9 FG%

13.6 3P% 52.9 3P% pic.twitter.com/ZVSEB945g0 — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 3, 2022

A picture of Craig Randall pic.twitter.com/zuPlmBFOwi — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 3, 2022

Craig Randall II right now… pic.twitter.com/ytlZ9NTE4d — Josh Miller (@miltrain) October 3, 2022

It’s nice of Luka to let Craig Randall co-own the Suns. pic.twitter.com/kqjcB2tiOH — _ ⌚️ (@Dame_Time1023) October 3, 2022

Whether they accept it or not, it might just be the time the Suns touch the ground again and realize they need some major changes to contend.

And especially in the Western Conference, which looks as good as it has been in the 2010s once again after being not that great for the last two years.