“Is Jordan Poole Congratulating Tyler Herro or Sending a Message to Bob Myers?”: Warriors’ Loyals Hold Their Breath as Contract Extension Looms

Jordan Poole and his team are supposed to be in talks with Bob Myers and co as a contract extension is due by the 17th of October

The Golden State Warriors are back home, after spending almost a week in Japan. The defending champions were in Tokyo for the NBA Japan Games. They played two preseason games against the Washington Wizards in the Saitama Super Arena.

Since Klay Thompson was out for both the games, Jordan Poole started in his place. Poole has become an indispensable part of this Warriors group. Playing as the perfect 6th man, he can take on either the shooting or the point guard role. He’s one of the better finishers at the rim in this league and can shoot from anywhere on the floor.

The one key weakness in Poole’s game was his defense, and he’s been working on the same. With Jordan entering the final year of his rookie contract, he’s either due for an extension before the season starts or becomes a restricted free agent in the upcoming summer. JP would use this season to prove how well-rounded his game is, and what he brings to the table.

Warriors fans are confused after watching Jordan Poole’s Instagram story

Till now, every Warriors fan knows who Jordan Poole is and how important he’s become to the team. Contributing 18.5 points per game, he’s a viable scoring option, as well as a shot maker. With his contract extension due, everyone knows he deserves a bag.

Till now, the standard being used was a 4-year, $100 Million deal, like the Blazers offered Anfernee Simmons, or what Knicks had offered Jalen Brunson or RJ Barrett. However, Tyler Herro signing a 4-year, $130 Million deal changes it all.

As soon as the news broke out, JP shared the same on his Instagram story with the caption ‘414!’

JP gives a shoutout to fellow Milwaukee native Tyler Herro on the new contract extension 👏 pic.twitter.com/F45RJYMs8Z — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 3, 2022

The 414 shows their Milwaukee connection, and Poole might be congratulating Herro. However, it could also be an indicator to Bob Myers and co.

Myers had talked about how he’d interact with Poole and his team once they returned from Japan. With 2 weeks to tip-off, we’ll have to wait and see how things turn out.