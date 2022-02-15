“The real AD in LA is Aaron Donald”: Skip Bayless takes shot at Lakers star as Rams’ defensive lineman leads the LA team to Super Bowl victory

As Anthony Davis continues to disappoint the Lakers to be the guy for his team, Skip Bayless believes Aaron Donald is the real AD in LA.

The Los Angeles Lakers have found it tough to get going this season. The off-season decision of LeBron James and Anthony Davis hasn’t panned out half the way they might have expected.

While the Lakers struggle to keep themselves in the playoffs contention and be any kind of their reflection from the 2020 Championship winning self, their city counterparts the Los Angeles Rams have brought a Super Bowl to LA for the first time in the city’s history.

Cooper Kupp was named the MVP in the Rams’ 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Bengals. But it was Aaron Donald, the defensive lineman, who really turned the game, in LA teams’ favor.

His defensive play against Joe Burrow was the most important play of the night.

The moment of truth. Rams Aaron Donald hits Bengals' Joe Burrow to seal the game.



And Skip Bayless believes Aaron and not Anthony is the real AD in Los Angeles.

Skip Bayless says Aaron Donald is the AD in LA

Skip never leaves a chance to go on a rant against LeBron James or his teammates, this time he has just sufficed with a tweet. The veteran Fox Sports analyst says Aaron Donald is the real AD in LA.

Skip Bayless tweeted: "The real AD in LA belongs to the Rams, not the Lakers."

As absurd as Bayless is most of the time, his take about Donald being the real deal in LA isn’t too off. Aaron in just his 8-year NFL career has 7x All-Pro First team and 8x Pro Bowl selections and is a 3-time defensive player of the year.

While Davis who the basketball community expected to be what Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert are, also with the skills of a point guard. But constantly struggling through injuries throughout his career he might not do justice to half his talents.

While ACL, MCL tears are part and parcel of the NFL, and most certainly for the bulky defenders, Donald has played 16 regular season games or more every year in his career except for one where he played 14.

NBA is far less tolling than NFL, they play 82-games a season compared to 17 in the Football League. But Anthony Davis has played 70+ games in just two seasons out of his 10-year NBA career.

Having already missed 21 out of 57 Lakers’ games this season, the 8x All-Star must learn something from the NFL great. Otherwise, his first All-Star selection miss this year will not be his last.

Donald might also give him a tip or two for how to be in shape and also lead his team to a Championship against the odds. As far as the Lakers’ season is going on, AD will be happy if he can just get the advice on the first subject.