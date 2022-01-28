Basketball

“The Sixers really spelled Julius Erving’s name wrong”: 76er legend gets disrespected by his former team as they spell his name as ‘Irving’ on the Jumbotron

“The Sixers really spelled Julius Erving’s name wrong”: 76er legend gets disrespected by his former team as they spell his name as ‘Irving’ on the Jumbotron
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Ben Cutting wife Erin Holland PSL: Full list of Presenters in PSL 7
Next Article
"He is the enemy" - Former world champion on how George Russell can deal with the enigma of Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
NBA Latest Post
“DeMar DeRozan is really winning on the court and in life!”: NBA Twitter left in awe as the Bulls star’s daughters wholesomely mimic his free-throw routine from the sidelines
“DeMar DeRozan is really winning on the court and in life!”: NBA Twitter left in awe as the Bulls star’s daughters wholesomely mimic his free-throw routine from the sidelines

Both daughters of DeMar DeRozan have been seen mimicking their dad’s free-throw routine on more…